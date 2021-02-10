Rozzi Announces 'Hymn For Tomorrow' EP





After collaborations with the likes of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, LA-based soul-pop powerhouse Rozzi embraces new beginnings with the announcement of her Hymn For Tomorrow EP -- the first installment of a new full-length body of work coming later this year -- due out in June on S-Curve Records / BMG. Harnessing this positive trajectory, she has revealed a brand new Run Lola Run-inspired music video featuring Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji, Cat And The Moon, and soon to be released Old) for her latest single "Hymn For Tomorrow". Known for her arresting pop swagger and heart wrenchingly candid lyrics, Rozzi's soaring vocal prowess shines through on the piano-driven pandemic-era anthem. Rozzi also co-hosts the popular "Ugh! You're So Good!" podcast with Scott Hoying of Pentatonix, which in its first season included guests spanning Michelle Kwan, Jonathan Van Ness and Betty Who. The second season launches today, with future episodes featuring Nile Rodgers, Tituss Burgess, Fortune Feimster, Monet X Change + more.Rozzi shares, "For too long, I let myself be haunted by ghosts from my past, things like failed relationships and career disappointments, because I thought that letting go meant giving up. But "Hymn for Tomorrow" is me realizing that letting go is not the same thing as giving up. Sometimes letting go is simply making room for something new."The video for the song, which was directed by iconic British artist and filmmaker, Nick Egan, pays homage to the German cult movie classic Run Lola Run starring Franka Potenta, which explores the role that chance plays in one's destiny. Following the same format as the film in which events are replayed with slightly different timings to totally different affect, viewers are left wondering if Rozzi is running away from something in the past or towards something better in the future, echoing the song's sentiment that only in letting go can we truly make progress.Passionate about the recovery effort for the disastrous fires that ravage her home state of California each year, Rozzi, her co-writer/producer - Eric Leva - and her label, S-Curve Records/BMG donated a portion of proceeds from recent single "Orange Skies" to The American Red Cross (Western Wildfires) and the Bay Area's Sonoma Family Meal. Rozzi followed this by discussing her point-of-view on climate change, and voting for science on appearances with political platforms NowThis and Sierra Club. Impressed by both the song's message and her incredible delivery, Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran featured the track on his WHOOOSH! Podcast. Her relatable quarantine track "Best Friend Song" found support across SiriusXM Pulse, Spotify "Pop Prism" + "Tomorrow's Hits" and much more.After collaborations with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, and a sold-out arena tour supporting Maroon 5 (during which she dueted nightly with the band on " Moves Like Jagger "), the San Francisco-born singer and songwriter delivered her first full-length album, Bad Together and made her late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018. Fans will have the opportunity to experience Rozzi's captivating live show at the Women That Rock 3rd Annual Galentine's Day Concert Live Stream on February 11th!



