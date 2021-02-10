Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"



Born in Nigeria and based in London, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jacob New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Nigerian-born singer/songwriter Jacob Banks shares his exhilarating new single " Parade " and its accompanying video. " Parade " is available now at all digital retailers via Interscope Records/ Universal Music.A gritty but triumphant anthem built on the UK-based alt-R&B/soul artist's spellbinding vocals, " Parade " was inspired by the unrest Banks felt upon attending a protest in the UK. "I hoped to experience a sense of pride or whatever, but I didn't experience any of that," says Banks. "I felt defeated by the fact we still have to do this after all of these years. We're all risking our lives with the pandemic out there. However, it turned around in my head. No matter how hard it gets for the oppressed, civilization still doesn't move without our consent. It was fascinating to me. I found power in it. Society requires those who stand up on the frontline and march. It needs all of the marginalized and disenfranchised groups, so get on board or get used to it."A glorious piece of fuzzed-out blues, " Parade " channels that inner tension in its unruly guitar riffs, soulful horns, and wildly kinetic rhythms. Meanwhile, the song's beautifully surreal video finds Banks's proxy dropped into a desolate industrial landscape, instantly brightening the bleak surroundings with his radiant presence and spirited dance moves. Equal parts joyful and haunting, the visual perfectly captures the defiant energy of the song's chorus ("Let it rain/It won't rain on my parade"). Parade " follows the 2020 release of two songs - "Devil That I Know" and "Stranger." Banks' 2018 full-length debut Village earned praise from outlets like Ones to Watch (who likened the album to "an exquisitely-written memoir") and NPR (who noted that Banks possesses "a mesmerizingly deep baritone with timbre so rich, you can almost feel it wrapping you up in song").Born in Nigeria and based in London, singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jacob Banks first introduced his powerful fusion of soul, R&B, and alternative with a series of self-released EPs. Soon after signing to Interscope Records, he made his full-length debut with 2018's Village and garnered widespread critical acclaim, including a spot on VIBE's "30 Best Albums of 2018" list. In addition to headlining sold-out shows on multiple continents, he's delivered electrifying performances at Coachella, SXSW, Austin City Limits, and Lollapalooza, and also opened for the likes of Emeli Sandé, Sam Smith, and Alicia Keys. In May 2020, Banks drew raves for his cover of Keys's "Like You'll Never See Me Again," a jaw-dropping rendition whose video has amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube.



