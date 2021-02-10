Samm Henshaw Releases New Visuals For "All Good"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Samm Henshaw returns to our screens with a new lyric video for his single "All Good" - which was released late last year, in collaboration with Samsung. After a brief hiatus in 2020, fans were reunited with Samm who succeeded in reminding us of his inescapable humor and charm upon his return.



Samm is now at the beginning of a brand new chapter, both in his musical journey and personal life. Currently in the process of setting up his own label, he is due to release his debut album on it later this year with two songs from the project - Thoughts & Prayers & Still Broke - surfacing already via COLORS. Samm is now fully independent and rediscovering his love for music after feeling lost within the corporate system for some time.



Last month, Henshaw was included in NPR Music's coveted Slingshot's 2021 Artists To Watch, where they predict that "2021 is sure to be his biggest year yet." Visit NPR to read the full feature here: https://n.pr/3qlA5Do



In January, Samm Henshaw made his late-night TV performance debut on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, check out Samm's show filled with quirky superimposed animations, created by Samm and Arman Golemohammadi: https://youtu.be/OSvgcniVkOA



What he took away for 2020 was to not only feel comfortable in his own skin, but to be more open to all aspects of his artistry and he now has fashion and writing projects also under way.



Praise for Samm Henshaw + "All Good"

"an upbeat and positive anthem… a huge single" - NPR Music

"Exuberant" - FADER

"Will surely give you reason to smile" - Complex

"Ecstatic, radiant… Exultant. A raspy, elegant wail that anchors his soul- and hip-hop-inspired confections" - MTV.



