Spencer's Celebrates Tupac's Genius & Musical Legacy

Twenty-five years after All Eyez on Me made its historical debut, fans and rhymers alike still can't get enough of the genius that was Tupac Shakur. Spencer's pays homage to the genius during this anniversary by showcasing a dedicated window display in every store and expanding its already successful assortment of Tupac merch. The tight collection drops February 15 and features iconic poetry collected from Tupac's writing, including; Family Tree, A River that Flows and Concrete available in-store and online at spencersonline.comTupac is one of the most influential rappers of all time. His music candidly addresses social issues plaguing inner cities. He is considered a symbol of resistance and activism against inequality, this expansion is a tribute to Tupac during Black History Month and celebrates the power, beauty, and importance of black creators who continue to struggle against systemic racism.Spencer's is proud to be the number one in-store destination for licensed and exclusive hip-hop apparel that celebrates our favorite black artists, including; Death Row Records, Juice Wrld, XXXTenatacion, Trippie Redd, and others.




