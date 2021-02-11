Teen Pop Rock Band Hello Sister Are Ready To Share A #WaveofLOVE With New Original Song



"We are so excited to release our new original song 'Wave of LOVE'," said



The song was actually written more than 20 years ago by Tim Mason, Hello Sister's father and accomplished songwriter who has been instrumental in the Hello Sisters' development as songwriters and dynamic live performers.



"We are so proud to have been able to remake and sing this song that was written by our Dad many years ago," said Hello Sister's drummer,



Girls' Life Magazine will also exclusively premiere the song's equally spirited and uplifting video, which debuts Friday, Feb. 12 at GirlsLife.com, and on Hello Sister's YouTube Channel. Shot in Hello Sister's hometown of Orlando by Josh Kappers, the video visually brings the song's message to life, with Hello Sister's charismatic nature on full display as they rock out their positive vibes into their fans' lives.



"Right now the world is hurting and we wanted to bring a 'wave of LOVE' to everyone who may be struggling," added Gabriella Mason. "With our lyrics 'one smile can change everything' and 'let's ride this wave of love' we wanted to spread lots of happiness and fun! What's your #WaveofLOVE?"



Single Name: "Wave Of LOVE"

Release date: Feb. 12, 2021

Songwriters: Tim Mason,

Label / Distribution: Hello Sister

Producer: Charles Harke, Alex Pandolph, Tim Mason

Buy/Stream/Listen: cmg.ffm.to/waveoflove

Official Video: youtu.be/LNVvi0tXnYA



About Hello Sister:

Multi-talented pop rock n' roll band Hello Sister is a dynamic trio from Orlando, Florida. Driven by three teen siblings' spirited chemistry and authentic homegrown musicianship, Grace, Gabriella and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-talented teenage pop rock n' roll band Hello Sister is a dynamic trio of sisters from Orlando, Florida who are unleashing their "Wave Of LOVE" just in time for Valentine's Day. This fresh and new energetic pop anthem exclusively premiered today by Guitar Girl Magazine, where fans can get a first listen now at GuitarGirlMag.com. The song officially drops on all major digital music and streaming platforms beginning on Friday, Feb. 12 and can be pre-saved at cmg.ffm.to/waveoflove."We are so excited to release our new original song 'Wave of LOVE'," said Grace Mason! "This song is about faith and love and always trying to be positive."The song was actually written more than 20 years ago by Tim Mason, Hello Sister's father and accomplished songwriter who has been instrumental in the Hello Sisters' development as songwriters and dynamic live performers."We are so proud to have been able to remake and sing this song that was written by our Dad many years ago," said Hello Sister's drummer, Scarlett Mason.Girls' Life Magazine will also exclusively premiere the song's equally spirited and uplifting video, which debuts Friday, Feb. 12 at GirlsLife.com, and on Hello Sister's YouTube Channel. Shot in Hello Sister's hometown of Orlando by Josh Kappers, the video visually brings the song's message to life, with Hello Sister's charismatic nature on full display as they rock out their positive vibes into their fans' lives."Right now the world is hurting and we wanted to bring a 'wave of LOVE' to everyone who may be struggling," added Gabriella Mason. "With our lyrics 'one smile can change everything' and 'let's ride this wave of love' we wanted to spread lots of happiness and fun! What's your #WaveofLOVE?"Single Name: "Wave Of LOVE"Release date: Feb. 12, 2021Songwriters: Tim Mason, Grace Mason, Gabriella Mason, Scarlett MasonLabel / Distribution: Hello Sister Music / Label EngineProducer: Charles Harke, Alex Pandolph, Tim MasonBuy/Stream/Listen: cmg.ffm.to/waveofloveOfficial Video: youtu.be/LNVvi0tXnYAAbout Hello Sister:Multi-talented pop rock n' roll band Hello Sister is a dynamic trio from Orlando, Florida. Driven by three teen siblings' spirited chemistry and authentic homegrown musicianship, Grace, Gabriella and Scarlett Mason's collective love of music is inspired by their father Tim, a Pop R&B songwriter who charted songs on Billboard in Canada and Europe. Poised for long-term career success, Hello Sister has already garnered world-wide attention by way of their charismatic social media streamed shows from their rapidly growing base of fans. With a large catalog of original high energy songs already released, Hello Sister has drawn inspiration from artists like Johnny Cash, Taylor Swift, Prince, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne, Norah Jones and Selena Gomez.



