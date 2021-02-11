Andrea Bocelli & Cecilia Bartoli Sing A "Lullaby Of Love" For Valentine's Day





'Pianissimo' was a spellbinding moment during the Believe in Christmas livestream from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in December last year. The unforgettable show was the largest paid classical streaming event to date. The song is an enlightened dialogue between a couple who feel God's gaze and love move through their relationship.This beautiful 'Lullaby' mix, with its sweeping strings and twinkly celeste, adds to the enchantment of the track - masterfully performed by Bocelli and Bartoli. Andrea Bocelli feat. Cecilia Bartoli 'Pianissimo - Lullaby Mix' is released digitally on 11th February via Sugar/Decca Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company.




