Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 11/02/2021

Andrea Bocelli & Cecilia Bartoli Sing A "Lullaby Of Love" For Valentine's Day

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 11th February, world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli releases a stunning 'Lullaby' mix of his "Pianissimo" duet with opera star Cecilia Bartoli - just in time for Valentine's Day.

'Pianissimo' was a spellbinding moment during the Believe in Christmas livestream from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in December last year. The unforgettable show was the largest paid classical streaming event to date. The song is an enlightened dialogue between a couple who feel God's gaze and love move through their relationship.

This beautiful 'Lullaby' mix, with its sweeping strings and twinkly celeste, adds to the enchantment of the track - masterfully performed by Bocelli and Bartoli.

Andrea Bocelli feat. Cecilia Bartoli 'Pianissimo - Lullaby Mix' is released digitally on 11th February via Sugar/Decca Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company.






Most read news of the week
Award-Winning Huntsville, ON's Country Artist Alexis Taylor Whisks Audiences On A "Getaway"
TikTok And Universal Music Group Announce Expanded Global Alliance
Niko Brim Lets The Whole World Know Who The King Is In New Music Video "Bonita"
Johnny Burgin Teams Up With Anson Funderburgh To Release Their Valentine's Day Single "Cherry On Top", Feb. 12th
Maribased1 And Beatking Release A Club Banging New Music Clip "48 Ratchet"
Apple Music And Foo Fighters Launching 'Medicine At Midnight Radio'
Grammy Museum Announces Grammy In The Schools Fest
Cats In Space Release 'Listen To The Radio' Single And Music Video
Country Artist Matt Morson Puts His Heart On His Sleeve In Tear-Jerking New Single "Take A Chance"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0186231 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017666816711426 secs