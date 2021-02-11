Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 11/02/2021

Greta Van Fleet Announces Radiant New Single "Heat Above"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot on the heels of "My Way, Soon," the band's fifth #1 single at rock radio, GRAMMY-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet today announces a dazzling new single, "Heat Above." It is the third track released from the band's forthcoming sophomore studio album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, produced by Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Adele) and due out April 16 via Lava/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company. "Heat Above" is an ethereal track that opens with a Hammond B3 seeping in slowly to set the tone for a triumphant sonic build.

The band first debuted the song with Zane Lowe on "The Zane Lowe Show" via Apple Music 1 in an interview where they discussed what it was like to work with a new producer, the personal growth they've seen over the last three years, and where in the world they've been in the extended downtime away from touring. In addition, they are the featured artist on New Music Daily on Apple Music today.

The band's upcoming album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, is a reflection of their journey into the present. With string orchestras, explorative songs, and the band building a visual story with every track, it has an elevated elegance unseen yet from the young band. It explores the boundaries of the group's artistry, with physical copies of the record featuring a stunning 16-page booklet full of mythical, transcendent visuals and metaphysical symbols for each track.

In three years, Greta Van Fleet - Josh Kiszka/vocals, Jake Kiszka/guitars, Sam Kiszka/bass & keys, and Danny Wagner/drums - went from touring the grimy rock bars of Detroit and Saginaw to headlining shows on five continents with audiences triple their hometown's population. The band that once attracted crowds of teens to improvised forest concerts, have now sold over one million tickets worldwide.

The twelve songs and symbols on The Battle at Garden's Gate were revealed this week and touch upon themes of freedom, self-empowerment, power in community, and respect for Mother Earth.

The Battle at Garden's Gate - Tracklist:
Heat Above
My Way, Soon
Broken Bells
Built by Nations
Age of Machine
Tears of Rain
Stardust Chords
Light My Love
Caravel
The Barbarians
Trip the Light Fantastic
The Weight of Dreams
gretavanfleet.lnk.to/HeatAbove






