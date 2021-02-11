Justin Bieber To Perform "Journals" Album In First-Of-Its-Kind Event With TikTok





Released in 2013 as a groundbreaking digital-only collections of singles, JOURNALS was the companion to Justin's second full-length documentary feature BELIEVE, and marked a decidedly more mature, R&B-leaning shift in the young star's output. In the near decade since its release, JOURNALS has amassed three billion streams worldwide, become a fan-favorite among the true Beliebers, and is widely looked upon at some of his best and most personal music to date.



"I'm excited to bring this show to life. Journals is one of my favorite projects and I've never performed it live," said Justin Bieber. "I'm grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine's Day."



After closing out 2020 with three smash singles - "Holy," with Chance The Rapper, "



With over 19.6 million followers,





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Justin Bieber is celebrating Valentine's Day in history-making style, teaming up with TikTok for a series of firsts: the first-ever long-form concert event in TikTok history, and Justin's first time performing his fan-favorite 2013 album JOURNALS live from the drew house. This special performance event will be hosted on Justin's TikTok profile page, kicking off at 6pm PST/9pm EST on Sunday, February 14th. The set will re-air on Monday, February 15 at 11am PST/1pm EST.Released in 2013 as a groundbreaking digital-only collections of singles, JOURNALS was the companion to Justin's second full-length documentary feature BELIEVE, and marked a decidedly more mature, R&B-leaning shift in the young star's output. In the near decade since its release, JOURNALS has amassed three billion streams worldwide, become a fan-favorite among the true Beliebers, and is widely looked upon at some of his best and most personal music to date."I'm excited to bring this show to life. Journals is one of my favorite projects and I've never performed it live," said Justin Bieber. "I'm grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine's Day."After closing out 2020 with three smash singles - "Holy," with Chance The Rapper, " Lonely " with benny blanco, and " Monster " with Shawn Mendes Justin Bieber rang in the new year with a brand new single "Anyone," and his return to the live stage in a blow-out NYE livestreamed concert. Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world: the #1 artist on YouTube with 60+ million subscribers, the #2 artist on Spotify global with over 65 million monthly listeners, over 200 million in combined U.S. radio audience per week, three tracks in the Billboard Top 40, and three Grammy nominations and an American Music Award for his 2020 album Changes.With over 19.6 million followers, Justin Bieber is an active member of the TikTok community, using his account to reveal behind-the-scenes footage, partake in the latest trends, and more. His first-ever TikTok, which included a snippet of his hit song " Yummy " (which was a big TikTok hit with over 5 million video creations) generated over 117 million views. Most recently, Justin declared his devotion to his wife Hailey with a stylish video soundtracked by his single "Anyone." Justin is currently trending worldwide with his Benny Blanco collab "Lonely," which has over 842k video creations and more than 5 billion video views.



