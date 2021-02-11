Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 11/02/2021

Lil Yachty Drops Video For "Asshole" With Oliver Twist

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty has continued his impressive 2020 run in 2021 with a versatile playbook, now including the release of the dark, colorful and stupid-funny video "Asshole" with Oliver Twist.

The song is from Yachty's deluxe album Lil Boat 3.5 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. The deluxe version of Lil Boat 3 features 7 new tracks with heavyweight features from Future, Drake, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, and, of course, Oliver Twist.

The third and final installment of the famed Lil Boat series ushered in a new era for the 22-year old rapper, showcasing his growth as both an artist and a man - gone are the days of the "king of the teens" as Yachty's sound is ever-evolving.






