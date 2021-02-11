Noga Erez Shares "End Of The Road (Kids Against The Machine Vol. 4)" Alternative Version





This time, it's a glorious, infectious version of "End of the Road," showing the track in a different light to the beat-heavy, slick production of the original. "The idea was not to use any 'machines,'" Noga explains of the series. "No computer, no electronic instruments."



Watch "End of the Road (Kids Against The Machine Vol. 4)': https://youtu.be/nWdnCVFpiHw



Building from the raw politics of her 2017 debut, 'Off The Radar', 'KIDS' moves closer to home while retaining Noga's signature smarts and swagger. Its earworms and crisp productions are locked around lyrics that deal with the personal and the political; mortality and loss; war and peace, insecurity and ambition.

Read more via Stereogum: https://www.stereogum.com/2112898/noga-erez-end-of-the-road/music/



"These are songs about what we inherit from past generations, how we pass things on," Noga explains about the upcoming LP. "How this game of evolution of our culture and humanity is very much in our hands. We were all somewhat a blank page at some point. KIDS talks about humanity's potential for both beauty and destruction."



KIDS showcases Noga's style, growing into a crisp bombastic sound she crafts with her creative and life partner, Ori Rousso. The new album explores themes of tension and release, anxiety and remedy, and masterly melodic licks in swipes of stomping brass, all wrapped around Noga's versatile vocals that quick-switch from clipped flow to smoky purr; from stadium chorus to street-ready beats.



KIDS tracklist:

1. KTD

2. CIPI

3. VIEWS (ft. Reo Cragun and ROUSSO)

4. You So Done

5. End of the Road

6. Bark Loud

7. KIDS (feat. BLIMES)

8. Story (feat. ROUSSO)

9. Knockout

10. NO news on TV (feat. ROUSSO)

11. Fire Kites

12. Candyman

13.



PRAISE FOR NOGA EREZ:

"Her music is clattering, confrontational and takes no prisoners." -THE GUARDIAN

"Stylish...funk-heavy"— COMPLEX

"crunchy and industrial" — BUST

"striking and important" — NME

"Uncompromising" - DIY

"fearless and fantastic."— WONDERLAND

"sonic activist" ﻿— CLASH



