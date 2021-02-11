Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/02/2021

Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma

Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile have recorded a cover of "I Put a Spell on You" for the soundtrack of the documentary/drama "The Social Dilemma."

Says Goldsberry, "'The Social Dilemma' confirmed some of my greatest fears about social media, and added a few. I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the great Brandi Carlile and Mark Crawford to amplify the film's haunting message. Now that we know the truth, will we insist on reform? Or remain spellbound, bought and sold?"

The film premiered on Netflix and was seen by over 38 million households in its first month. "I loved 'The Social Dilemma' and was thrilled they asked me to sing this song," Carlile says, "especially with the incomparable Renée Elise Goldsberry. I hope this soundtrack continues to bring attention to the film, which I think is so important."

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role of Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."






Most read news of the week
Award-Winning Huntsville, ON's Country Artist Alexis Taylor Whisks Audiences On A "Getaway"
TikTok And Universal Music Group Announce Expanded Global Alliance
Niko Brim Lets The Whole World Know Who The King Is In New Music Video "Bonita"
Johnny Burgin Teams Up With Anson Funderburgh To Release Their Valentine's Day Single "Cherry On Top", Feb. 12th
Apple Music And Foo Fighters Launching 'Medicine At Midnight Radio'
Grammy Museum Announces Grammy In The Schools Fest
Cats In Space Release 'Listen To The Radio' Single And Music Video
Country Artist Matt Morson Puts His Heart On His Sleeve In Tear-Jerking New Single "Take A Chance"
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189180 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014021396636963 secs