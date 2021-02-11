Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma





Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Hamilton" star Renée Elise Goldsberry and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile have recorded a cover of "I Put a Spell on You" for the soundtrack of the documentary/drama "The Social Dilemma."Says Goldsberry, "'The Social Dilemma' confirmed some of my greatest fears about social media, and added a few. I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the great Brandi Carlile and Mark Crawford to amplify the film's haunting message. Now that we know the truth, will we insist on reform? Or remain spellbound, bought and sold?"The film premiered on Netflix and was seen by over 38 million households in its first month. "I loved 'The Social Dilemma' and was thrilled they asked me to sing this song," Carlile says, "especially with the incomparable Renée Elise Goldsberry. I hope this soundtrack continues to bring attention to the film, which I think is so important."Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role of Angelica Schuyler in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."



