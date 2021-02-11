Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 11/02/2021

Nathaniel Rateliff Premieres Video For 'Redemption'

Nathaniel Rateliff Premieres Video For 'Redemption'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nathaniel Rateliff's official music video for his track "Redemption" premieres today. Written for and featured in the Apple Original film Palmer, "Redemption" is garnering attention from Variety and Rolling Stone who calls it "cathartic."
Palmer, which is now streaming globally on Apple TV+, stars Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright and Juno Temple. The film, directed by Fisher Stevens, is a hopeful and inspirational story about an unlikely pair who come together and find the family they were both missing.

On February 13, Rateliff will make his debut as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" with Regina King hosting. Rateliff's latest single "Redemption" comes on the heels of his celebrated 2020 solo album And It's Still Alright (out now on Stax Records).

The forthcoming "SNL" performance culminates a monumental year for Rateliff; And It's Still Alright peaked at #3 on iTunes' Top Albums chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart, landed at #2 on their Current Rock chart and resided at #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The lead single and title track was #1 for eight consecutive weeks at Triple A Radio, #1 for nine consecutive weeks on the Americana Singles chart and #1 for three weeks at Non-Commercial radio, while NPR's "World Cafe" ranked the track #1 on their list of Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020. Additionally, the single "Time Stands" peaked at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and appeared within the Top 5 at Triple A Radio.

Rateliff's band Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nights Sweats' Platinum-certified debut album was released in 2015, followed by the critically lauded 2018 album Tearing at the Seams. The band have toured extensively worldwide. They've headlined shows at iconic venues both stateside and abroad, including six sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre dates, as well as appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Coachella, Newport Folk Festival and more.






Most read news of the week
Award-Winning Huntsville, ON's Country Artist Alexis Taylor Whisks Audiences On A "Getaway"
TikTok And Universal Music Group Announce Expanded Global Alliance
Niko Brim Lets The Whole World Know Who The King Is In New Music Video "Bonita"
Johnny Burgin Teams Up With Anson Funderburgh To Release Their Valentine's Day Single "Cherry On Top", Feb. 12th
Apple Music And Foo Fighters Launching 'Medicine At Midnight Radio'
Grammy Museum Announces Grammy In The Schools Fest
Cats In Space Release 'Listen To The Radio' Single And Music Video
Country Artist Matt Morson Puts His Heart On His Sleeve In Tear-Jerking New Single "Take A Chance"
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0204799 secs // 4 () queries in 0.017179012298584 secs