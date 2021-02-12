Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ariana Grande unveiled on Tuesday (Feb. 9) what she'll be releasing this month and when: The "34+35
" remix video, featuring Doja Cat
and Megan Thee Stallion, will drop this Friday (Feb. 12), and the deluxe edition of her Billboard 200 No. 1 album Positions will be out next Friday (Feb. 19).
She dressed up the announcement with a sexy black-and-white still from the new "34+35
" video, with Ari posing on a staircase while wearing black lacy lingerie and tights.
Directed by Stefan Kohli, the visual sees the lingerie-clad artists having the perfect Galentine's night in at a hotel, sipping champagne and recording the fun with a VCR. Smoldering in a black lace bodysuit, Ari attempts to order room service ("Do you have, like, desserts? Do you have those flaming ones…what are they called?").
Doja is all dolled up in a powdery pink corset and garter belt, while Megan, styled in matching intimates and a chunky Dior chain choker from Pechuga Vintage, captivates with her signature hot girl moves.