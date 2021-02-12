Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion



Doja is all dolled up in a powdery pink corset and garter belt, while Megan, styled in matching intimates and a chunky Dior chain choker from Pechuga Vintage, captivates with her signature hot girl moves. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande unveiled on Tuesday (Feb. 9) what she'll be releasing this month and when: The " 34+35 " remix video, featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, will drop this Friday (Feb. 12), and the deluxe edition of her Billboard 200 No. 1 album Positions will be out next Friday (Feb. 19).She dressed up the announcement with a sexy black-and-white still from the new " 34+35 " video, with Ari posing on a staircase while wearing black lacy lingerie and tights.Directed by Stefan Kohli, the visual sees the lingerie-clad artists having the perfect Galentine's night in at a hotel, sipping champagne and recording the fun with a VCR. Smoldering in a black lace bodysuit, Ari attempts to order room service ("Do you have, like, desserts? Do you have those flaming ones…what are they called?").Doja is all dolled up in a powdery pink corset and garter belt, while Megan, styled in matching intimates and a chunky Dior chain choker from Pechuga Vintage, captivates with her signature hot girl moves.



