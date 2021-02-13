Celebrate Valentine's Day With Heart, Soul And Rock 'n' Roll



UMe captures a range of emotions to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 - from flirty to lovestruck - with specially curated videos that draw from pop, urban legends, country and rock 'n' roll. A selection of Valentine's Day e-cards from Kenny Rogers,



UMG/UMe and



The Connection, a digital EP of his iconic love songs available at https://neyo.lnk.to/TheConnectionEP will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of In My Own Words, the debut album from three-time GRAMMY® winner NE-YO. Also this month, a newly remastered video for the 15th Anniversary of "



Patsy Cline's timeless, aching love song "



With a provocative take on Peggy Lee's signature "Fever," a new official video for the song premieres today. Directed by Charlie Di Placido (Jungle, Kojey Radical), the steamy video raises the temperature on Lee's smoldering blend of jazzy cool and restrained lust with highly suggestive dancers inspired by her sultry delivery. Watch "



For those seeking to create the mood for a special rendezvous, romantic encounter or, perhaps, to enjoy being single and free this year, or simply taking a bit of downtime after a relationship has ended, there will be ample recommendations for songs to celebrate, uplift and let go. Among others, artists such as The All-American Rejects, Reba McEntire, Nat King Cole,

Fans of CDs and vinyl will be able to get special discounts on "Perfect Pair" purchases at The Sound of Vinyl through Valentine's Day. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) While love is in the air on Valentine's Day, it's music that helps set mood. This year, UMe captures a range of emotions - from flirty to lovestruck - with specially curated videos that draw from pop, urban legends, country and rock 'n' roll. A selection of Valentine's Day e-cards from Kenny Rogers, Peggy Lee and Def Jam Recordings will be available to send to that special someone. In addition, you can take a quiz to match you with your Def Jam soulmate. Planning music, videos and e-cards begins HERE.UMe captures a range of emotions to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021 - from flirty to lovestruck - with specially curated videos that draw from pop, urban legends, country and rock 'n' roll. A selection of Valentine's Day e-cards from Kenny Rogers, Peggy Lee and Def Jam Recordings will be available to send to that special someone. In addition, you can take a quiz to match you with your Def Jam soulmate. Planning music, videos and e-cards begins at https://umusic.digital/valentinesday2021/.UMG/UMe and Hoobastank have teamed up with Riot Fest for a "Go on a Date with Hoobastank" Instagram Live takeover with Doug Robb (lead singer) and Dan Estrin (guitar), who will go live on @riot_fest today at 5 p.m. PST / 7 p.m. CST / 8 p.m. EST to share relationship advice over a candlelit dinner and talk to fans in a virtual "speed dating" format. The Southern California band's biggest and most impactful hit from their GRAMMY®-nominated, RIAA-certified double-platinum sophomore album of the same name, "The Reason," has garnered over 2 billion streams globally and exploded on TikTok, where videos using the hashtag #NotAPerfectPerson, inspired by the song's lyric "I'm Not A Perfect Person," already exceed 546 million views. In addition, " The Reason " is part of a new Riot Fest curated playlist of songs to be alone with called Valentine's Day Yourself.The Connection, a digital EP of his iconic love songs available at https://neyo.lnk.to/TheConnectionEP will celebrate the 15th Anniversary of In My Own Words, the debut album from three-time GRAMMY® winner NE-YO. Also this month, a newly remastered video for the 15th Anniversary of " Your Man " by Josh Turner, a colorful animated video for Jay & the American's "Come A Little Bit Closer", plus new official videos will launch for Patsy Cline and Peggy Lee.Patsy Cline's timeless, aching love song " Crazy " has received its first-ever official video. Directed by director and photographer Natalie O'Moore and beautifully filmed at Dee's Country Cocktail Lounge outside of Nashville, the video vividly brings to life the yearning and heartbreak that Cline so perfectly emoted with every line and punctuated with every high note as a young woman, clad in vintage western wear, pines after the object of her desire who is with another woman. As the protagonist sways to the song on the jukebox, what first looked like someone in love starts to look more like an unhealthy infatuation as the night continues and her jealousy grows. A collaboration between the Patsy Cline Estate, UMe and UMG Nashville, the video is available to view now on Cline's official YouTube channel and kicks off a slew of new video content that in the coming months will include a new lyric video for her hit single "Walking After Midnight" as well as nearly 50 video visualizers from her impressive catalog. Watch " Crazy " here: https://patsycline.lnk.to/crazyvideoWith a provocative take on Peggy Lee's signature "Fever," a new official video for the song premieres today. Directed by Charlie Di Placido (Jungle, Kojey Radical), the steamy video raises the temperature on Lee's smoldering blend of jazzy cool and restrained lust with highly suggestive dancers inspired by her sultry delivery. Watch " Fever " here: https://peggylee.lnk.to/FeverVideoFor those seeking to create the mood for a special rendezvous, romantic encounter or, perhaps, to enjoy being single and free this year, or simply taking a bit of downtime after a relationship has ended, there will be ample recommendations for songs to celebrate, uplift and let go. Among others, artists such as The All-American Rejects, Reba McEntire, Nat King Cole, Kenny Rogers and Dean Martin have created custom thematic EPs of their classic love songs. Playlists from Def Jam Recordings, Riot Fest and a collection of international songs called Love Languages are also ready for however you plan to spend the day. For a selection of playlists and artists across genres, visit https://UMe.lnk.to/vday2021.Fans of CDs and vinyl will be able to get special discounts on "Perfect Pair" purchases at The Sound of Vinyl through Valentine's Day.



