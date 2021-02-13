Country Crooner Richard Lynch Returns With New Album Of Traditional Tracks





Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New New York, NY (Top40 Charts) They say inspiration can come from anywhere…but a facebook conversation? That's right. After reading a comment made by the late, great country singer, Doug Supernaw, Richard Lynch was inspired to write the song named for his friend, simply titled "Supernaw." But it was something about those words, "My Guitar Drips Country" that really resonated with Richard. No truer words could be spoken of the man: Richard Lynch drips country.Following in the footsteps of his father, Woody, Richard Lynch has been proudly flying the traditional country music banner loud and proud for more than 3 decades. From each note that pours from his soul, Richard tells it like it is, how it was and how it should be, all the while keeping his "real" country perspective in tact. His songs about faith (He'll Make Everything All Right, Starting Now) and family (Grandpappy, Cathead Biscuits) as well as good ol' fashioned honkytonk fun (Hurtin' Cheatin' Lyin' Country Song) are what traditional country music is all about.On February 12th, 2021, Richard Lynch will release his latest collection of 12 original songs, written or co-written by Lynch. "My Guitar Drips Country" features multiple radio and iTunes charting hits, including the #1 international iTunes smashes, "Starting Now" and "Cathead Biscuits," Richard's #1 Christian Radio Chart and Top 20 Christian Music Weekly chart hit, "He'll Make Everything Alright," his tribute to Doug Supernaw, "Supernaw" and his upcoming single, "Rodeo Town." Produced by Lynch, the album was recorded at Beaird Music Studios in Nashville, TN.Thank you, Mr. Supernaw, for inspiring the title of this album, and thank you Richard, for writing or co-writing 12 songs that will keep that inspirational quote alive for generations to come.Over the past 3 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including two #1 iTunes chart singles, multiple #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.



