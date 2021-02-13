Carrie Underwood Reveals Track List For "My Savior" Album Of Gospel Hymns





My Savior is co-produced and arranged by Underwood and GRAMMY Award winner



My Savior consists of covers of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing. Highlights of the album include a duet with CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on the classic hymn, "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, also makes a special appearance, joining Underwood to sing harmony on another traditional hymn, "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus."



Underwood and Garcia assembled a stellar group of elite Nashville musicians for My Savior, including Southern gospel and harmonica legend



"This is an album I have always wanted to record. When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church," says Underwood. "There are several songs I have performed in the past, like 'Softly And Tenderly,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album. This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."



My Savior - Track List:

Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)

Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus

Blessed Assurance

Just As I Am

Victory In Jesus

Great Is Thy Faithfulness (featuring CeCe Winans)

O How I Love Jesus

How Great Thou Art

Because He Lives

The Old Rugged Cross

I Surrender All

Softly And Tenderly

Amazing Grace



Pre-orders of the My Savior CD, vinyl and limited-edition t-shirt/CD boxset are available here. Pre-orders from physical retailers are available here.







Additionally, HBO Max began streaming "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" in December, an exclusive, all-new musical holiday special, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a full orchestra and choir. She recently announced her next album, My Savior, which will feature beloved gospel hymns and will be released around the Easter holiday. She starred as



Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT



Carrie is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She has built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and fitness. She is founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which was launched in 2015. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year.



That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey with constantly evolving and updating workout "paths," available on the App Store and on Google Play. In January 2021, she expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Lyte and BODYARMOR SportWater. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seven-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood has released the track list for My Savior, her recently-announced album of gospel hymns. The new album will be released globally on CD and digital March 26, 2021, and on vinyl April 30. In anticipation of the Spring release, Underwood has released a new studio recording of "Softly And Tenderly," which is available now and as an instant grat track when you pre-order the digital album here. Underwood first performed the beloved hymn during a moving In Memoriam tribute during the "51st Annual CMA Awards" telecast, which she hosted with Brad Paisley in 2017.My Savior is co-produced and arranged by Underwood and GRAMMY Award winner David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 album Cry Pretty, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA. Garcia is a multi-platinum selling, four-time GRAMMY Award-winning record producer and songwriter. With his early roots in Christian music, over the past decade he has achieved chart-topping success across multiple genres of music with over 20 #1 songs to his credit. He has twice been named ASCAP's Christian Music Songwriter of the Year (2015 and 2019), has written three ASCAP Award winners for Christian Music Song of The Year, as well as won nine Dove Awards.My Savior consists of covers of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing. Highlights of the album include a duet with CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on the classic hymn, "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, also makes a special appearance, joining Underwood to sing harmony on another traditional hymn, "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus."Underwood and Garcia assembled a stellar group of elite Nashville musicians for My Savior, including Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene, guitarist and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, Southern gospel piano virtuoso Gordon Mote, and frequent Underwood collaborator, singer/songwriter/musician Brett James joining Underwood on harmonies, among many others, to create a unique pastiche of musical styles from classic country to folk, bluegrass, and gospel."This is an album I have always wanted to record. When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church," says Underwood. "There are several songs I have performed in the past, like 'Softly And Tenderly,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album. This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."My Savior - Track List:Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)Nothing But The Blood Of JesusBlessed AssuranceJust As I AmVictory In JesusGreat Is Thy Faithfulness (featuring CeCe Winans)O How I Love JesusHow Great Thou ArtBecause He LivesThe Old Rugged CrossI Surrender AllSoftly And TenderlyAmazing GracePre-orders of the My Savior CD, vinyl and limited-edition t-shirt/CD boxset are available here. Pre-orders from physical retailers are available here. Digital pre-orders are available now here. Underwood's video trailer for My Saviorcan be seen here. Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide, recorded 27 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. In September, Carrie released her eighth album, My Gift, her first-ever Christmas album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Christian and Holiday charts in its first week and marked her eighth straight release to debut at #1 on the Billboard Country chart. My Gift also debuted #1 on the UK country chart (her fifth #1 on the chart) and #1 on the Canadian country chart.Additionally, HBO Max began streaming "My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" in December, an exclusive, all-new musical holiday special, with Carrie performing songs from My Gift with a full orchestra and choir. She recently announced her next album, My Savior, which will feature beloved gospel hymns and will be released around the Easter holiday. She starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC's Emmy®-winning blockbuster, The Sound of Music Live!, hosted the CMA Awards for 12 consecutive years and returned last Fall for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football.Underwood has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times), 22 CMT Music Awards where she continues to hold the record for the most award wins ever for the show, 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards with her 7th win for Favorite Female Artist - Country and 6th win for Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty, breaking the AMA record for Most Wins in the Favorite Country Album Category.Carrie is a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and is the most followed country artist on Instagram and most followed female country artist on Twitter, Facebook and TikTok. She has built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and fitness. She is founder/lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which was launched in 2015. In March 2020, HarperCollins/Dey Street books published Carrie's first book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a fitness lifestyle book in which she shares her belief that fitness is a lifelong journey, providing a common-sense approach to staying active, eating well, and looking as beautiful as you feel, 52 weeks a year.That same month, Carrie also launched her new fitness app, fit52, which is a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey with constantly evolving and updating workout "paths," available on the App Store and on Google Play. In January 2021, she expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Lyte and BODYARMOR SportWater.



