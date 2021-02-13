Hailey Whitters Releases New Song "How Far Can It Go?" (Ft. Trisha Yearwood)



Rising singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters scored her breakthrough moment in 2019, with the release of "Ten Year Town," the first single from her critically-acclaimed, self-funded debut album, The

www.instagram.com/haileywhitters New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising country star Hailey Whitters releases "How Far Can It Go?" (feat. Trisha Yearwood) from Living The Dream, a deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed breakthrough album The Dream that will be released on February 26th via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. The deluxe album finds Whitters moving from fantasising about "the dream" to actually living it, calling upon her close friends and collaborators Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Little Big Town, Lori McKenna and Trisha Yearwood to contribute vocals to the fresh tracks."When I wrote this song with Nicolle Galyon and Hillary Lindsey, we were drawing inspiration from all of the '90s female powerhouses I grew up listening to on Country radio," explains Whitters. "This song reminds me of something I would've been singing along to on the radio, driving my old truck back in high school. We all know that young couple back in our hometowns with 'forever in their eyes,' and the feeling of wondering if they'll be able to make it work when they go off to college. Those story songs in Country music were relatable to me then (and now), and I hope there's a generation of Country music fans that still find them just as relatable today.""How Far Can It Go?" (feat. Trisha Yearwood) follows Whitters' current single "Fillin' My Cup" (feat. Little Big Town), which has racked up more than 4 million streams globally since its debut and was just named SiriusXM's Highway Find. Watch Whitters chat with SiriusXM The Highway's Storme Warren and MC Callahan below. Whitters also recently released "Glad To Be Here" (feat. Brent Cobb) and " The Ride " (feat. Jordan Davis) from Living The Dream."All of the artists featured on this project are responsible for me being able to hang up the apron strings and make music full-time," says Whitters about Living The Dream. "The royalties from Little Big Town's cut on 'Happy People' helped pay for part of The Dream, Brent Cobb and Jordan Davis were two of the first artists to take me on tour, Lori McKenna and Hillary Lindsey are my two songwriting idols and favourite co-creators, and Trisha Yearwood is one of the first artists that got me excited about moving to Nashville and pursuing Country music. I wanted to show fans full circle what 'living the dream' looks like for me - from where I started with 'Ten Year Town' to the bucket list moments that have resulted since I released my record, The Dream. I felt it was important to show them what can happen when you don't give up on yourself." Trisha Yearwood adds, "The first time I heard Hailey Whitters' voice, I was in. I believe every word she sings. I was so happy she asked me to sing with her on 'How Far Can It Go?' Her energy is infectious. I had the best time!"Whitters' The Dream firmly established the Iowa-born artist as "Nashville's Next Big Star." By the end of 2020, it was hailed as one of the top albums of the year, landing at #1 on both Stereogum's "10 Best Country Albums of 2020" and Garden & Gun's "Best Southern Albums of 2020" lists. The Dream was named among the best albums of the year by The Washington Post, Paste Magazine, The Tennessean, and landed at #6 on Rolling Stone's "30 Best Country & Americana Albums of 2020" list, who proclaimed, "The Dream is the type of record that could propel an artist as talented as Whitters in a million different directions." Rolling Stone and American Songwriter also named her single "Janice at the Hotel Bar" one of the best songs of 2020.THE DREAM Track List:1. Ten Year Town2. The Days3. Red Wine & Blue4. Dream, Girl5. Loose Strings6. Heartland7. Janice at the Hotel Bar8. Happy People9. The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice10. All the Cool Girls11. The Faker12. Living the DreamLIVING THE DREAM Deluxe Track List:13. Fillin' My Cup (feat. Little Big Town)14. Glad To Be Here (feat. Brent Cobb)15. How To Break A Heart (feat. Lori McKenna & Hillary Lindsey)16. How Far Can It Go? (feat. Trisha Yearwood)17. The Ride (feat. Jordan Davis)Rising singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters scored her breakthrough moment in 2019, with the release of "Ten Year Town," the first single from her critically-acclaimed, self-funded debut album, The Dream - praised as "the year's deepest country album" (The Washington Post). Now with 12+ years in Nashville, TN, under her belt, the Shueyville, IA-native is Living The Dream, with the release of her deluxe album on February 26 that features five new collaborations with Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Little Big Town, and Trisha Yearwood. Since being dubbed "Nashville's Newest Unsigned Star" (Rolling Stone) for her breakout hit, she's toured with Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Maren Morris and Little Big Town, plus notched cuts as a songwriter by Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, and Little Big Town. Named an Artist to Watch 2020 on coveted lists by Paste Magazine, Pandora, and more, as well as being inducted into CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2020, Whitters signed her first record deal in partnership with her own label Pigasus Records and Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. Lauded by Pitchfork and BrooklynVegan, THE DREAM appeared on more than 15 year-end best of 2020 lists and landed at #1 on both Stereogum's "10 Best Country Albums of 2020" and Garden & Gun's "Best Southern Albums of 2020" list.




