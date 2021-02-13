Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video





The video for 'We're Good' sees



'Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition' is also released today on all digital platforms. This deluxe edition features three more previously unheard tracks 'If It Ain't Me', 'That Kind of Women' and 'Not My Problem (feat. JID)' and will include the top 10 smash hit single from



Full track listing:





Don't Start Now

Cool

Physical

Levitating

Pretty Please

Hallucinate

Love Again

Break My Heart

Good In Bed [Explicit]

Boys Will Be Boys



We're Good



If It Ain't Me

That Kind Of Woman

Not My Problem (feat. JID) [Explicit]

Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

J Balvin, Dua Lipa,



Since the release of her first single in 2015, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dua Lipa releases her new single 'We're Good'; dropping the tempo the track is a sensual tale of two lovers needing to go their separate ways. Produced by Sly this slow groove track is taken from 'Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition, which also includes the hit singles 'Don't Start Now', 'Physical', 'Break My Heart' and 'Levitating'.The video for 'We're Good' sees Dua Lipa serenading the guests in an exquisite looking restaurant on a ship from the turn of the 20th Century. In the same restaurant, a lobster's fate takes a very unexpected turn too….. The beautiful and surreal video is directed by Vania Hetmann & Gal Muggla.'Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition' is also released today on all digital platforms. This deluxe edition features three more previously unheard tracks 'If It Ain't Me', 'That Kind of Women' and 'Not My Problem (feat. JID)' and will include the top 10 smash hit single from Miley Cyrus Feat Dua Lipa 'Prisoner' which has reached 250m streams worldwide. Also on the album is 'Fever' with Angèle, which spent three weeks at #1 in France and 11 weeks at #1 in Belgium and J Balvin, & Bad Bunny 'UN DIA (ONE DAY) (Feat. Tainy) which has hit over 500m streams.Full track listing: Future Nostalgia - The Moonlight Edition Future NostalgiaDon't Start NowCoolPhysicalLevitatingPretty PleaseHallucinateLove AgainBreak My HeartGood In Bed [Explicit]Boys Will Be Boys Dua Lipa x Angèle - FeverWe're Good Miley Cyrus - Prisoner (feat. Dua Lipa)If It Ain't MeThat Kind Of WomanNot My Problem (feat. JID) [Explicit]Levitating (feat. DaBaby)J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny - UN DIA (ONE DAY) (Feat. Tainy)Since the release of her first single in 2015, Dua Lipa has become one of the music world's hottest young artists. Her eponymous debut album has eclipsed 6 million sales worldwide, with single sales reaching 80 million and the video for her break-out hit " New Rules " ("the song that changed my life," she says), made her the youngest female solo artist to reach one billion views on YouTube. She made BRIT Award history in 2018 as the first female artist to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist. She then went on to receive two Grammy awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity," her collaboration with Silk City the following year. At the end of 2019, Dua performed her Number 1 global hit single 'Don't Start Now' at the MTV EMAs, ARIAs and AMA's in the lead up to the release of her latest album, Future Nostalgia. Her sophomore record was released in March 2020 and surpassed 294 million streams in its first week and has now exceeded 6 billion streams across all of its tracks. Future Nostalgia has been nominated for 6 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year & Best Pop Vocal and also holds the record for the most streamed album in a single day by any British female artist. Dua is the most listened to British artist on Spotify globally and the most listened to female artist on the platform. She has also had the longest run of 3 tracks in the top 10 by a female artist since 1955 and the album has spent 26 weeks in the top 10 since its release.



