McNally Waters Release Single "Pompadour" In Tribute To Late, Great Amy Winehouse





Waters, son of Pink Floyd's



McNally Waters were only a few songs into their partnership when they were offered an international tour, where they solidified their sound night after night on stage. In 2019, McNally Waters opened five UK shows on the Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets Tour.



With their second full-length album delayed by COVID-19, they have released three songs on an EP named for its title track, "Bang Bang." Their new single, "Pompadour," a tribute to the late, great Amy Winehouse, is an incredibly timely, yet timeless, track that showcases the musical niche the pair carved out for themselves among blues, country, rock and folk.



Inspiration for "Pompadour" by McNally Waters:

"I remember seeing



"Amy Winehouse! What a rare combination of talents and charisma. She was a killer singer and guitar player, songwriter, performer...what a vibe. Her vulnerability made you want to stand beside her, hold her hand and watch over her. A lot of great singers have recorded my songs: Mavis Staples, Chaka Khan,



