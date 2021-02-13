Annie Lennox, Cage The Elephant & Black Pumas Join 34th Annual Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert





There are few events that stand the test of time, and for more than three decades this annual event has been a standout. For over 33 years, this consistently sold-out concert has assembled some of the most legendary and exciting names in music and art, dazzling concertgoers with its unique mix of surprises and mesmerizing performances. Tickets for this year's special virtual concert are on sale now ($25-$250). Also available now are unique sponsor level cyber-tables starting at $5,000.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.



Throughout its rich history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate including



Praise for the Tibet House US Benefit Concert

"…the audience was eager to dance, clap, whoop and sing along, and soon there was a rush of fans down the aisles. - New York Times

"…an evening of unexpected collaborations…" - Wall Street Journal

"…an amazing sight…" -Rolling Stone

"…beautifully curated sets…" -Billboard

"…extraordinary…Carnegie Hall felt like church…" - Entertainment Weekly

"…it's a kaleidoscope of tender hearts and raw sound…" - Consequence of Sound

"…a refuge, both from life's distractions and from musical expectations." - The Guardian



Tibet House US is a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama working to promote and preserve Tibet's unique cultural and spiritual heritage. Tibet House US serves to expose and share this unique civilization through innovative educational and cultural programs and events for the general public, providing inspiration for others to join the effort to protect these treasured arts, sciences, and ways of living. For more information, please visit tibethouse.us.



