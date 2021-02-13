Southside Johnny's Grapefruit Moon: The Songs Of Tom Waits Remastered On Pacific Records





Tracks on the new disc include "Yesterday is Here", "Down, Down, Down", " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pacific Records has partnered with iconic rock/blues singer Southside Johnny to release "Grapefruit Moon: The Songs of Tom Waits Remastered". Featuring LaBamba's Big Band, the album eloquently adapts the songs of Tom Waits to a Big Band sound and features an unreleased bonus track of Wait's "Straight to the Top" recorded by Southside and LaBamba's Big Band live at the former Nokia Theater in New York City.Known as The Godfather of "the New Jersey Sound", Southside Johnny was recently inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame by close friend Jon Bon Jovi, and has fronted the ever popular Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes since the 1970's, who tour constantly throughout the U.S. and overseas.As he recently commented..."The idea of doing a big band version of Tom Waits' songs and having the arrangements done by Richard Labamba Rosenberg seemed like a natural to me. It was a long process, but I am so proud of the results. It's one of the most satisfying records I have ever made. To this day, I can't believe we actually got it done and that it turned out so well. This record makes me very happy. I hope it'll make you happy, too.""Grapefruit Moon: The Songs of Tom Waits Remastered" is slated for digital release on Friday March 12th, 2021 and Pacific Records will follow up with both CD and Vinyl formats soon thereafter.Tracks on the new disc include "Yesterday is Here", "Down, Down, Down", " Walk Away ", "Please Call Me Baby", "Grapefruit Moon", "All the Time in the World", "Tango Till They're Sore, Johnsburg, Illinois and the unreleased bonus track "Straight to the Top".



