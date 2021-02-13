Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 13/02/2021

Shpongle Announces 'Carnival Of Peculiarities' EP

Shpongle Announces 'Carnival Of Peculiarities' EP
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Shpongle kicks off 2021 with the release of their Carnival Of Peculiarities EP, a seamless flow of three genre-defying tracks that will tickle your auditory receptors and stimulate your neuronal connections.

This extraordinary sonic voyage features the vivid storytelling, evocative harmonic fabric, and unique fusion of electronic and organic instruments that have made the name Shpongle synonymous with cutting-edge electronica, pushing the limits of musical creativity even beyond barriers already broken by this legendary project.

From the opening measures of the mystical Mycelium Labyrinth, the stage is set for a journey beyond perceived dimensions, the music slowly evolving into a polyrhythmic dance of synthesized voices and percussive elements that seamlessly transition into the Carnival of Peculiarities. This celebratory cosmic circus is simultaneously soothing and uplifting, a toe-tapping emotionally expressive dance between Raja Ram's flute, Simon Posford's innovative synth, bass, and drum work, and virtuoso Sylvain Carton's double-reed horns.

Simon's antique Blüthner piano sensuously begins the final chapter of the journey and the celebratory mood then cranks up with Dr. Vinklestein Says, a much-anticipated production heard in earlier stages at sold-out shows at Red Rocks and in Simon's livestreams. This ecstatic number explodes into the mayhem of a psychedelic vaudeville show, brimming over with infectious enthusiasm and unbridled energy.

The Carnival of Peculiarities EP is a mini-album that's maximal in content, covering the stylistic spectrum and creative range of a full-length release, raising the bars of both musical expression and electronic engineering - an unforgettable odyssey through Shpongleland.






Most read news of the week
Robert Spano Appointed Music Director Of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Grammy Museum Announces Grammy In The Schools Fest
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
Synth-Popper Grumpy Kitty Boy Confronts Reality In Striking New "Blue Eyes" Single
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
Stephan Moccio Releases New Version Of The Weeknd's "Earned It"
"Tina," An Intimate Portrait Of The Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Debuts March 27
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0215499 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022897720336914 secs