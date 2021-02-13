Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Video For 'God Bless The Mechanic'





In the new cinematic visual directed and edited by Colin H Duffy,



"God Bless the Mechanic" is the latest evocative track from Baby, I'm Hollywood! the 13-track follow-up album to



To promote her new album,



This past November,



Additionally,



Hill was also active in charity events this past year, performing for the virtual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins, Robert Pattinson, and Ewan McGregor. Performers at the Gala included HAIM, Katherine McPhee, and Mary New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Powerhouse vocalist and Grammy-winning artist Judith Hill has released the video for "God Bless The Mechanic", an eye-dropping visual companion to the new R&B infused neo soul track. "God Bless the Mechanic" is the third single from Judith Hill's forthcoming studio album Baby, I'm Hollywood! available via Regime Music Group on March 5, 2021.In the new cinematic visual directed and edited by Colin H Duffy, Judith is meticulously assembled piece by piece as a sultry artificial intelligence robot. Throughout the clip Judith spins a romantic bed of soul, slow groove and contemporary R&B."God Bless the Mechanic" is the latest evocative track from Baby, I'm Hollywood! the 13-track follow-up album to Judith Hill's critically acclaimed 2018 album release "Golden Child". The album's provocative debut single "Americana," called for change and challenged what it means to be an American, while the title track "Baby, I'm Hollywood!", a blues rock anthem, explored the agony and the ecstasy of fame. The entire self-produced album showcases Judith's incredible musical ability to seamlessly jump between pop, soul, R&B, and rock, while flexing her prowess as a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.To promote her new album, Judith has sponsored a contest where 5 winners will receive private vocal lessons from the Grammy-winning star herself. Those who wish to enter can fill out and submit an entry form before the release of her album on March 5. Details for the contest can be found here.This past November, Judith also opened the 2020 NBA Draft telecast on ESPN with an exclusive performance of "Thank You," a bonus track from Baby, I'm Hollywood!. Judith and her inspirational anthem were the voice of this year's NBA Draft campaign.Additionally, Judith recently did live stream performances at the virtual Georgia Comes Alive festival, which aimed to encourage voting in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Other performers included Diplo, Portugal. The Man, and Grace Potter. And at A David Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day, where she sang " Lady Stardust " and "Under Pressure."Hill was also active in charity events this past year, performing for the virtual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins, Robert Pattinson, and Ewan McGregor. Performers at the Gala included HAIM, Katherine McPhee, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. And Judith's music was featured on several shows from Hulu and Netflix. She covered Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and also featured on Gerard Way's "Here Comes the End," heard in the season 2 trailer for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.



