Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Video For 'God Bless The Mechanic'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Powerhouse vocalist and Grammy-winning artist Judith
Hill has released the video for "God Bless The Mechanic", an eye-dropping visual companion to the new R&B infused neo soul track. "God Bless the Mechanic" is the third single from Judith
Hill's forthcoming studio album Baby, I'm Hollywood! available via Regime Music
Group on March 5, 2021.
In the new cinematic visual directed and edited by Colin H Duffy, Judith
is meticulously assembled piece by piece as a sultry artificial intelligence robot. Throughout the clip Judith
spins a romantic bed of soul, slow groove and contemporary R&B.
"God Bless the Mechanic" is the latest evocative track from Baby, I'm Hollywood! the 13-track follow-up album to Judith
Hill's critically acclaimed 2018 album release "Golden Child". The album's provocative debut single "Americana," called for change and challenged what it means to be an American, while the title track "Baby, I'm Hollywood!", a blues rock anthem, explored the agony and the ecstasy of fame. The entire self-produced album showcases Judith's incredible musical ability to seamlessly jump between pop, soul, R&B, and rock, while flexing her prowess as a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.
To promote her new album, Judith
has sponsored a contest where 5 winners will receive private vocal lessons from the Grammy-winning star herself. Those who wish to enter can fill out and submit an entry form before the release of her album on March 5. Details for the contest can be found here.
This past November, Judith
also opened the 2020 NBA Draft telecast on ESPN with an exclusive performance of "Thank You," a bonus track from Baby, I'm Hollywood!. Judith
and her inspirational anthem were the voice of this year's NBA Draft campaign.
Additionally, Judith
recently did live stream performances at the virtual Georgia Comes Alive festival, which aimed to encourage voting in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Other performers included Diplo, Portugal. The Man, and Grace
Potter. And at A David
Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day, where she sang "Lady Stardust
" and "Under Pressure."
Hill was also active in charity events this past year, performing for the virtual GO Gala hosted by Lily Collins, Robert Pattinson, and Ewan McGregor. Performers at the Gala included HAIM, Katherine McPhee, and Mary Elizabeth
Winstead. And Judith's music was featured on several shows from Hulu and Netflix. She covered Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" for Hulu's Little
Fires Everywhere and also featured on Gerard Way's "Here Comes the End," heard in the season 2 trailer for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.