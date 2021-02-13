Dua Lipa, Foo Fighters, Florida Georgia Line Are Taking Over Pandora Stations





New Artist Takeovers across a variety of genres will debut each month, so stay tuned for new and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pandora is introducing Artist Takeovers, a brand new way to for listeners to connect with their favorite artists. These new hosted listening Modes will live on top stations and feature the biggest names in music across Pandora's most popular genres. Artist Takeovers will feature music handpicked by the artist including a mix of their own songs and personal favorites from other artists, with special audio commentary describing their selections and what they mean to them.The "guest DJ" style experience will live on a Mode within popular stations including Today's Hits, Today's Country, Today's Alternative, Today's Hard Rock, and many more.Starting today, listeners can check out new Artist Takeovers including The Pop-Up with Dua Lipa on Today's Hits, The Listening Room with Florida Georgia Line on Today's Country, and Backstage with Foo Fighters on Today's Alternative and Today's Hard Rock."We're excited our buddies at Pandora let us be one of the first to take over The Listening Room Mode on Today's Country Station. We'll be playing some of our brand new tunes from LIFE ROLLS ON, plus songs we love from the hottest Country hits right now, to ones you need to hear by our friends, tourmates, co-writers, and musical heroes. We hope you enjoy our mix!" - Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler HubbardThe new Artist Takeover series began rolling out in recent months with Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton, and more. Artist Takeover Modes are a pop-up experience on stations, and selections from each carry over into Pandora Stories playlists for continued listening.Artist Takeovers are an extension of Pandora Modes, a feature allowing you to customize your listening experience on favorite Pandora stations by offering a set of selectable "modes" that give more control over the kinds of songs that are played.New Artist Takeovers across a variety of genres will debut each month, so stay tuned for new and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.



