Weatherstate Debuts First Single With New Label Rude Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Weymouth punk band Weatherstate are hitting the ground running in 2021 with the release of their cathartic new single "Hangar" via their new record label Rude Records. The riff-fuelled composition is expertly produced by Four Year Strong impresario Alan Day and is a first taste of what's to come from the band this year.



"Hangar" is a track very much driven by the dramatic events of 2020 and is clearly just as relevant today as it was when it was written. Vocalist and guitarist Harry Hoskins says "The track is about a phone call to a friend last summer, about how f*cked everything is. Growing numb and bitter towards everything and everyone, but also learning to find peace within our own individual coping mechanisms. Understanding that sometimes a crutch is needed to stay sane, whether that be self destructive, or progressive through the helping hand of a friend."



Rising to the challenges that COVID has posed, Weatherstate have been working with Day as a producer remotely.



"It goes without saying but doing everything remotely has been a massive challenge and an interesting obstacle to overcome," admits guitarist Callan Milward. "Especially for us, as we have been pretty traditionalist when it comes to writing. I feel we handled it in the best way we could, considering the international side of things too. With pre-production, we had to have some late nights because of the time-zone differences. Neil Kennedy at The Ranch really nailed the engineering and Alan smashed the mix over in the States. All I can say is that you can work miracles over Zoom these days."



