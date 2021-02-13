Pentatonix Release New Album 'The Lucky Ones'





Last summer, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist Pentatonix released their brand-new original album, The Lucky Ones, via RCA Records today. The album marks the group's first full-length original album since 2015, when their self-titled album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart. The album has since been RIAA certified gold.Of the album's release, Scott said, "When we initially wrote this album, the world was totally different, but songs about self-reflection, growth, regret, fear, acceptance and gratitude feel so much more important now than ever before. We are insanely proud of this album and even more thankful that we can healthily and humbly share it with the universe."Alongside the album release, the band also debuted the video for their new track, "Coffee In Bed".Last week, the band performed the title track on Jimmy Kimmel Live - view their performance here. And on Monday, the band will perform on The TODAY Show during the 10am hour.Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views. Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of " Blinding Lights " (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), " Break My Heart " (Dua Lipa) and " Dreams " (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, " Happy Now " and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. "The Lucky Ones," the title track from their newest album, was released in January 2021.



