LA Alt/Hip-Hop/Rapper MXRTY THE PXRTY Delivers Debut Banger "Wannit All"





MRXTY THE PXRTY exists to release weird, sensuous, and inspiring music that makes you groove.

His debut single "Wannit All" is out everywhere today.



As Hollywood Life writes, "Let's face it - who doesn't want everything? The luxury car, the Gucci shades, the top-shelf life. The question is, then who's brave enough to admit it? And who's willing to work for it? For those who said "yes" to both, MXRTY THE PXRTY sings this song for you."



Dovali says, "WANNIT ALL" is my debut track! It's an anthem for any individual who has grinded their whole life and never gave up with massive unapologetic aspirations. In collaboration with longtime friend & producer Steve Wilmot, we teamed up to create a powerful, groovy bop with a chorus you'll be singing with conviction throughout the day."

"I really wanted some eye catching visuals for the video. I'm talking weird projections, bright moving lights, and artistic colors. I was fortunate to get to work with Sean Sweetman and not only did he make all of those things happen, but he literally put me inside of a digital world like a video game (and not like Tim & Eric lol)! You would have to watch the video 100 times to see how much detail went into the visuals. Couldn't be more stoked, it's F**** Stunning!"



Wilmot adds, "MXRTY THE PXRTY is a poet and an innovator. His creative energy, his wit, and his fearlessness make him an unstoppable force in the studio. He'll be exploding out of everyone's headphones whether they're prepared for him or not."



