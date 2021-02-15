Kulick Releases New Live Version Of "Just Be Friends"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KULICK (aka Jacob Kulick) has released a newly recorded live version of "Just Be Friends," one of many fan favorites off his latest album "Yelling in a Quiet Neighborhood."



Released last fall via ENCI Records, 'Yelling In A Quiet Neighborhood' has racked up over 500,000 streams to date, landing Kulick on a number of top playlists, including The New Alt, All New Rock, New Noise, Poprox (Spotify), and New In Alternative (Apple).



"Just Be Friends" has also garnered support at radio with airplay on commercial stations such as KYRK, KXNA, KJJZ, KX FM, KQJC, WAXQ, WRIS, WRFF, WGHL, WROX, KRXP, WRXL, and more.



Kulick says, "I created a live version of "Just Be Friends" for you, and we're releasing it this week! Self-filmed, recorded, mixed, and edited. I wanted to film something that feels like a live show until we are back on the road with the whole band. I'm excited to share it with you."

The video premiered earlier today via Rock Sound in the UK and Maximum Alternative in the US and is now streaming here: https://youtu.be/3du6PPaDytk.



"...an emotional and enthralling take on dark alt-pop."- Rock Sound

"... a great debut album that feels unique, empowering, and authentic all at the same time."- Chorus.fm

"KULICK boasts pop elements, rock riffs and creative lyrics that are perfect for repeat listening. "- Spinning Thoughts



