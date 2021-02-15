Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 15/02/2021

Metal-Folk Outfit Manntra Releases Saga-Like 'Barren King' Single Ahead Of New Album

Metal-Folk Outfit Manntra Releases Saga-Like 'Barren King' Single Ahead Of New Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mysterious. Powerful. Magical. On March 26th, the cracking new album 'Monster Mind Consuming' by sensational and mystical folk-rock outfit Manntra will finally be released. Ahead of this, the band previews this epic emotion-filled efolk-metal masterpiece with the single 'Barren King'. Epic, powerful and full of pain, this song offers a potent taster of the forthcoming album.

From the first second, you feel the pain of the Barren King, forever cursed to sail the cold, dark sea. He seeks (in vain) a cure for his torments. He is the king of outsiders, having nothing but his heart and his faith. He refuses to give up, continuing to forge forward, full of hope in finally experiencing salvation. With epic choirs, this song captivates with its beguiling folk-rock sounds, pulling you under its spell without any chance of escaping.

'Monster Mind Consuming' is the band's second English-language album. Here, Croatian folk influences merge with metal and industrial to create a perfectly staged, highly independent musical symbiosis. These songs all have what it takes to reach a new dimension in the dark circus.

Earlier, the band released album singles 'Slave' and 'Ori Ori', casting a real thunderstorm of sound, and 'Voices of The Sea', with its more traditional bent.

"This is essentially a war album. A battle cry for life. It covers topics like fear, war, being strong and going through a difficult time or heartbreak, being a slave to your fears and being set free in the end. It's a war against your own insecurities; a war against yourself - and we want you to win this fight! It's about every single fan and listener of the album. It's an album by people for people," says Manntra vocalist Marko M. Sekul, who also produced the album.

"We gave this album our all. We created different songs, tried new things with production and wrote the most intense and darkest songs ever. For me, this is the real face of Manntra - A dark journey through folk, industrial and gothic."

Written collectively by the band members, this is a harmonious representation of all five members. With their unmistakeabe sound, Manntra has to be experienced live. A little Rammstein and a little Eisbrecher with a Balkan touch in the style of System of a Down. Summoning a storm of excitement, their music has enormous earworm potential.

The 'Barren King' single is out now, available across online stores and streaming platforms, including Spotify. 'Monster Mind Consuming' will be released on March 26 and can already be pre-ordered on CD and as a limited fanbox.

THE PLAYERS
Marko M. Sekul - lead vocals
Maja Kolarić - bass, backing vocals
Andrea Kert - drums
Boris Kolarić - guitar, bagpipe, backing vocals
Marko Purišić - guitar, backing vocals

DISCOGRAPHY
2012 - Horizont (album)
2015 - Venera (album)
2017 - Meridian (album)
2019 - Oyka! (album)






Most read news of the week
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts
"Tina," An Intimate Portrait Of The Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Debuts March 27
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
Samm Henshaw Releases New Visuals For "All Good"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190959 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021049976348877 secs