Metal-Folk Outfit Manntra Releases Saga-Like 'Barren King' Single Ahead Of New Album





From the first second, you feel the pain of the Barren King, forever cursed to sail the cold, dark sea. He seeks (in vain) a cure for his torments. He is the king of outsiders, having nothing but his heart and his faith. He refuses to give up, continuing to forge forward, full of hope in finally experiencing salvation. With epic choirs, this song captivates with its beguiling folk-rock sounds, pulling you under its spell without any chance of escaping.



'Monster Mind Consuming' is the band's second English-language album. Here, Croatian folk influences merge with metal and industrial to create a perfectly staged, highly independent musical symbiosis. These songs all have what it takes to reach a new dimension in the dark circus.



Earlier, the band released album singles 'Slave' and 'Ori Ori', casting a real thunderstorm of sound, and 'Voices of The Sea', with its more traditional bent.



"This is essentially a war album. A battle cry for life. It covers topics like fear, war, being strong and going through a difficult time or heartbreak, being a slave to your fears and being set free in the end. It's a war against your own insecurities; a war against yourself - and we want you to win this fight! It's about every single fan and listener of the album. It's an album by people for people," says Manntra vocalist Marko M. Sekul, who also produced the album.



"We gave this album our all. We created different songs, tried new things with production and wrote the most intense and darkest songs ever. For me, this is the real face of Manntra - A dark journey through folk, industrial and gothic."



Written collectively by the band members, this is a harmonious representation of all five members. With their unmistakeabe sound, Manntra has to be experienced live. A little



The 'Barren King' single is out now, available across online stores and streaming platforms, including Spotify. 'Monster Mind Consuming' will be released on March 26 and can already be pre-ordered on CD and as a limited fanbox.



THE PLAYERS

Marko M. Sekul - lead vocals

Maja Kolarić - bass, backing vocals

Andrea Kert - drums



Marko Purišić - guitar, backing vocals



DISCOGRAPHY

2012 - Horizont (album)

2015 - Venera (album)

2017 - Meridian (album)

2019 - Oyka! (album) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mysterious. Powerful. Magical. On March 26th, the cracking new album 'Monster Mind Consuming' by sensational and mystical folk-rock outfit Manntra will finally be released. Ahead of this, the band previews this epic emotion-filled efolk-metal masterpiece with the single 'Barren King'. Epic, powerful and full of pain, this song offers a potent taster of the forthcoming album.From the first second, you feel the pain of the Barren King, forever cursed to sail the cold, dark sea. He seeks (in vain) a cure for his torments. He is the king of outsiders, having nothing but his heart and his faith. He refuses to give up, continuing to forge forward, full of hope in finally experiencing salvation. With epic choirs, this song captivates with its beguiling folk-rock sounds, pulling you under its spell without any chance of escaping.'Monster Mind Consuming' is the band's second English-language album. Here, Croatian folk influences merge with metal and industrial to create a perfectly staged, highly independent musical symbiosis. These songs all have what it takes to reach a new dimension in the dark circus.Earlier, the band released album singles 'Slave' and 'Ori Ori', casting a real thunderstorm of sound, and 'Voices of The Sea', with its more traditional bent."This is essentially a war album. A battle cry for life. It covers topics like fear, war, being strong and going through a difficult time or heartbreak, being a slave to your fears and being set free in the end. It's a war against your own insecurities; a war against yourself - and we want you to win this fight! It's about every single fan and listener of the album. It's an album by people for people," says Manntra vocalist Marko M. Sekul, who also produced the album."We gave this album our all. We created different songs, tried new things with production and wrote the most intense and darkest songs ever. For me, this is the real face of Manntra - A dark journey through folk, industrial and gothic."Written collectively by the band members, this is a harmonious representation of all five members. With their unmistakeabe sound, Manntra has to be experienced live. A little Rammstein and a little Eisbrecher with a Balkan touch in the style of System of a Down. Summoning a storm of excitement, their music has enormous earworm potential.The 'Barren King' single is out now, available across online stores and streaming platforms, including Spotify. 'Monster Mind Consuming' will be released on March 26 and can already be pre-ordered on CD and as a limited fanbox.THE PLAYERSMarko M. Sekul - lead vocalsMaja Kolarić - bass, backing vocalsAndrea Kert - drums Boris Kolarić - guitar, bagpipe, backing vocalsMarko Purišić - guitar, backing vocalsDISCOGRAPHY2012 - Horizont (album)2015 - Venera (album)2017 - Meridian (album)2019 - Oyka! (album)



