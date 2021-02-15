Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 15/02/2021

New Album Release By Whysper Stephenson Featuring Larry Stephenson And Steve Thomas

New Album Release By Whysper Stephenson Featuring Larry Stephenson And Steve Thomas
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Whysper Dream Music is proud to announce the new album, Fiddlin' A Lilbit Whyspy, by 10-year-old Whysper Stephenson, featuring Larry Stephenson and Steve Thomas. The album is now available to radio programmers at AirPlayDirect.com and will be available for streaming or digital purchase on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021.

Fiddlin' A Lilbit Whyspy, a mostly instrumental collection of songs, is the first endeavor for the multi-instrumentalist. The album was recorded after she and her dad, bluegrass veteran Larry Stephenson (The Larry Stephenson Band,) were making videos and posting them online each day when the covid pandemic hit last year. It had been less than a year when she learned to play fiddle by ear, but she enthusiastically began learning more songs to try and lift the spirits of everyone on lock-down. For many folks, it was a time of panic, uncertainty, and not knowing what was coming next, and this was her way of using music to lift spirits.

In her first collection of songs, Whysper lends her sweet vocals on "Amazing Grace" and "I'll Fly Away," that features her daddy. She delights on the faster paced track, "Liberty," trading licks from mandolin to fiddle, and twin fiddlin' with Steve Thomas. She slows it down, but is twin fiddlin' again, on "Faded Love."

She chose more gospel favorites like "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," "Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing," "Are You Washed in the Blood," and "In the Garden" that she loves hearing her daddy play. She included "Victory In Jesus" that she has performed many times with the children's choir, but loves finding songs on her own like "Down To The River To Pray." The bonus track is "Jesus Loves Me" she sang as a baby when her daddy was recording his popular Pull My Savior In album.

The album is now available to radio programmers at AirPlayDirect.com. For digital purchase or streaming, please visit Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube and more outlets on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021.
For more information on Whysper Stephenson, please visit WhysperDream.com.






Most read news of the week
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts
"Tina," An Intimate Portrait Of The Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Debuts March 27
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
Samm Henshaw Releases New Visuals For "All Good"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200119 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013561248779297 secs