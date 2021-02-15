New Album Release By Whysper Stephenson Featuring Larry Stephenson And Steve Thomas





Fiddlin' A Lilbit Whyspy, a mostly instrumental collection of songs, is the first endeavor for the multi-instrumentalist. The album was recorded after she and her dad, bluegrass veteran Larry Stephenson (The Larry Stephenson Band,) were making videos and posting them online each day when the covid pandemic hit last year. It had been less than a year when she learned to play fiddle by ear, but she enthusiastically began learning more songs to try and lift the spirits of everyone on lock-down. For many folks, it was a time of panic, uncertainty, and not knowing what was coming next, and this was her way of using music to lift spirits.



In her first collection of songs, Whysper lends her sweet vocals on "Amazing Grace" and "I'll Fly Away," that features her daddy. She delights on the faster paced track, "Liberty," trading licks from mandolin to fiddle, and twin fiddlin' with Steve Thomas. She slows it down, but is twin fiddlin' again, on "Faded Love."



She chose more gospel favorites like "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," "Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing," "Are You Washed in the Blood," and "In the Garden" that she loves hearing her daddy play. She included "Victory In Jesus" that she has performed many times with the children's choir, but loves finding songs on her own like "Down To The River To Pray." The bonus track is "Jesus Loves Me" she sang as a baby when her daddy was recording his popular Pull My Savior In album.



The album is now available to radio programmers at AirPlayDirect.com. For digital purchase or streaming, please visit Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube and more outlets on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2021.

