Allie X Releases Amazon Original Cover Of Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love"

Amazon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian indie/pop artist Allie X released an Amazon Original cover of Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love." Arriving just days before Valentine's Day, Allie X puts her own unique stamp on the classic break-up song. The track is available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.Of the track, Allie X stated, "I had fun producing this little cover of Roxette's 'It Must Have Been Love,' though I don't think anything beats the original! I first heard this amazing ballad in Pretty Woman and it's always had a place in my heart since then!"Allie X released her second full-length album Cape God last year through Twin Music/AWAL. It was recorded with acclaimed Swedish producer Oscar Gorres (Taylor Swift, Tove Lo, Pink) and featured guest appearances by Troye Sivan and Mitski. The album draws inspiration from a documentary about the opioid epidemic in Massachusetts. Pitchfork called it "the strongest concept in her catalog to date," while The Line of Best Fit rated it 9/10 and stated "Cape God is an album undeniably made by a woman truly forging her own path however she sees fit. Not to mention championing the wickedly bright future of avant-garde, ascendant music."Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the Pop Lab playlist, featuring the latest hits in the genre. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Allie X" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.



