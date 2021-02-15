Leeds-Based Music Mavericks I Like Trains Release 'The Truth (Vessels Remix)'





24/10 - Botanique, Brussels BE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Leeds-based trailblazers I LIKE TRAINS present a searing take on post-truth politics gets a hefty bass-heavy rework by Vessels. The electronic artist re-envisions a more upbeat version of 'The Truth', the lead track from the band's hard-hitting 'KOMPROMAT', their fourth studio album, released in 2020 via Schubert Music's recently founded Atlantic Curve label.The band has also announced a string of tour dates, slated for autumn 2021. Tickets may be obtained at iliketrains.co.uk/shows.Formed in 2004, I LIKE TRAINS is David Martin (vocals/guitar), Alistair Bowis (bass), Guy Bannister (guitar/synths), Simon Fogal (drums) and Ian Jarrold (guitar)."I don't usually have a remix in mind when it come to our own music, but 'The Truth' was always designed to make people move, and it seemed logical to gear it up properly for the dance floor," says I LIKE TRAINS vocalist David Martin."We asked for something dark, relentless and filthy and Vessels delivered it in spades. Our bands go a long way back. We were playing shows together in Leeds basements when we were starting out, and have gone on to take our own paths and carve out our own niches. We've always been close so it's great to be able to come together again, and take stock of those journeys."A resonant and timely rally against the powers-that-be, this ominous offering is the latest leg of the expository musical quest, following singles 'Dig In' and 'A Steady Hand', both of which also offer videos by long-time visual collaborator Michael Connolly - congnizant reactions to a world that has changed beyond all recognition. They also recently shared a series of deepfake remixes of theTheir latest musical output digs beneath populism's rise, from the divide and conquer tactics that caused Brexit in the UK, to Trump's ascent and the subsequent reign of lies and misinformation, to discover the grubby hands that have engineered it all.'The Truth (Vessels Remix)' is out now, available everywhere online, includingBandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify. 'KOMPROMAT' is also available digitally, on black vinyl LP, limited edition silver vinyl LP and CD. All formats can be ordered via Bandcamp.TOUR DATES15/10 - De Reunie, Geleen NL16/10 - Baroeg, Rotterdam NL17/10 - Gebäude 9, Köln DE18/10 - Werk 2, Leipzig DE19/10 - Lido, Berlin DE20/10 - Underdogs, Praha CZ21/10 - Feierwerk, München DE22/10 - Aérogare, Metz FR23/10 - FGO-Barbara, Paris FR24/10 - Botanique, Brussels BE



