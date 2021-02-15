"Happy To Me" Now Available On All Streaming Platforms



With uplifting lyrics like see the good in what I've got, even if it ain't a lot, "Happy to Me" is already receiving great reviews in the UK and it is bound to be successful in the States as well.



"When Christen (Cooper) and I got together to write this song, I remember sitting in my Nashville home talking casually before we started our write. We started talking about the difference between city life and country life - constantly going and the need to slow down, what ultimately makes us happy in the long run and what keeps us calm," Carrie explains. "The more we dove into this idea over the next few writing sessions, the more we could really see that nature, serenity, and family is what we all need..."



Carrie Cunningham and Sound Barn Records plan to digitally release a single off the upcoming "Showgirl" album on the 11th of each month. They will also be releasing physical CD and vinyl copies later this year.



Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio,

