Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 15/02/2021

"Happy To Me" Now Available On All Streaming Platforms

"Happy To Me" Now Available On All Streaming Platforms
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming off the success of the January single "Click," Carrie Cunningham is excited to launch song number two from her Showgirl Series!
With uplifting lyrics like see the good in what I've got, even if it ain't a lot, "Happy to Me" is already receiving great reviews in the UK and it is bound to be successful in the States as well.

"When Christen (Cooper) and I got together to write this song, I remember sitting in my Nashville home talking casually before we started our write. We started talking about the difference between city life and country life - constantly going and the need to slow down, what ultimately makes us happy in the long run and what keeps us calm," Carrie explains. "The more we dove into this idea over the next few writing sessions, the more we could really see that nature, serenity, and family is what we all need..."

Carrie Cunningham and Sound Barn Records plan to digitally release a single off the upcoming "Showgirl" album on the 11th of each month. They will also be releasing physical CD and vinyl copies later this year.

Carrie is based in both Nashville, Tennessee and Huntington Beach, California. She has been a touring artist for two decades and has performed on over 1,000 stages. She has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with over 50 national acts, such as Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Daniels, Jake Owen, Crystal Gayle, Diamond Rio, Collective Soul and more.
Be sure to check out the Showgirl Series at www.carrielive.com and connect with Carrie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.






Most read news of the week
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts
"Tina," An Intimate Portrait Of The Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Debuts March 27
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
Samm Henshaw Releases New Visuals For "All Good"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013420581817627 secs