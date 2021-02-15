Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/02/2021

Simon Andersson Collaborates With Swedish DJ Sir Duke, On Their New Single "Together"

Simon Andersson Collaborates With Swedish DJ Sir Duke, On Their New Single "Together"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Simon Andersson collaborates with Swedish DJ - Sir Duke - on this uplifting single in the Pop / Dance genre.
Devastated in the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic the duo joined forces and wrote a song about hope, love and freedom. Fueled by a confusing world stage and increased segregation between different ethnic groups, the message from the duo is clear; we need to stand as one more than ever - Together.
The song is about loosing yourself but not loosing hope. Being inspired by someone you love and freeing yourself from the chains of your past. In a vast and competitive world the way forward is not always clear, but we find strength in other people, loved ones and friends.

Together is the duo's first release and there's a nice upbeat tempo to it. Starting with a reverberated guitar pattern it fades into a rhythmic acoustic guitar, that is the foundation of the song. Simon's voice is warm, exciting and sincere, and by the chorus you're struck by a beautiful melody paired with more rhythmic elements raising the expectations. Before the drop you're hit by big sounding drums, panning right to left and it ends with a break featuring the title: together.

Simon Andersson is making a name for himself as a cross-over artist, handling multiple genres both as a writer, singer and a music producer. He walked off the Fonda theater stage in Hollywood in 2013, winning "Best Song of The Year". Went on a recording trip to Nashville and climbed the Music Row Charts with two singles. CMA Music Festival invited him two years in a row and his international fanbase started to grow. Back in Sweden, Simon built his own recording studio and is currently on a blazing trail, merging musical genres and styles.
Sir Duke has been performing in front of 500.000 people worldwide and his Coco Jamboo version released by Universal Music has passed the 1.5 million streaming mark alone. Live performances include the Swedish Miss Universe Finals and being opening act for many big stars such as
Haddaway, Sheila Bonnicks (Boney M) and more.
www.facebook.com/simonanderssonofficial
www.facebook.com/sirdukeofficial
orcd.co/sanderssontogether






Most read news of the week
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
"Tina," An Intimate Portrait Of The Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Debuts March 27


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197599 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001723051071167 secs