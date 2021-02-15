The Nearly Deads Release 'Punk Rock Kitty Cat'





Look at mee-OW!

Cause I'm a punk rock kitty cat

Looking fierce and acting frisky

Punk Rock Kitty Cat



Taking naps and lapping whiskey

Punk Rock Kitty Cat

Gettin' faded, catnip wasted



Sure to be a TikTok anthem scoring the hilarious genius of graceful kittens everywhere, the lighthearted ditty purrs with the majestic utopian vision of the lion king, as not only a green-new-deal antidote to the strife of 2020 but a bourbon-embossed crown of cheeky fun ready to welcome the impending resurrection of the "roaring 20s," 21st century edition.



"Punk Rock Kitty Cat is a fun, campy homage to our punk-rock musical influences. It's all about being your own unique self and realizing that you are purrfect just the way you are! It's about clawing your way through the noise of the world and coming out on the other side totally confident and powerful!" offers Theresa Jeane, The Nearly Deads inimitable vocalist.



The quartet, which also features guitarists Steven Tobi and Javier Garza Jr., along with drummer Josh Perrone, rocketed to stardom with their break-out single, "Never Look Back," and its 10-million strong zombie-infused music video. The blistering energy of the song provided an apt soundtrack to the exhilarating catharsis of out-running the walking dead, both literally and figuratively.



A beacon of light, the band's amalgam of powerful pop vocals and aggressive alternative rock music combined with their love of all things geek mixed in with messages of positivity and empowerment creates a truly unique style that's garnering attention from media and fans around the world.



Over the past decade, The Nearly Deads have traversed the U.S. on countless occasions, including slots at Warped Tour, Summerfest, and PrideFest while also hitting the road with In This Moment, Butcher Babies, Halestorm, The All-American Rejects, Stitched Up Heart, It Lives, It Breathes, and Icon For Hire.



To celebrate the release of the new single, the band have partnered with tastemaker PlayTooMuch for a special acoustic session on February 9th (on Twitch, Twitter and Facebook) with a command performance available on YouTube.



Buoyed by the passionate support of ZombieNation, their global legion of fans, the group will soon embark on the follow-up to their critically-acclaimed debut album, Invisible Tonight, which the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dubbed, "A nifty mix of

In conjunction with the 2/12 release of "Punk Rock Kitty Cat," the band will launch a Patreon with an album-specific fundraising campaign to follow. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot on the heels of the palpable incineration of "Can't Make You Change," alternative rock outfit The Nearly Deads have announced the release of "Punk Rock Kitty Cat," a raucous 2-minute, fan-favorite anthem that's long been in the band's canon. Ripe with double-entendres and delicious metaphors, the song sprints with an infectious groove while fully self-aware of its Felidae phonetics.Look at mee-OW!Cause I'm a punk rock kitty catLooking fierce and acting friskyPunk Rock Kitty CatTaking naps and lapping whiskeyPunk Rock Kitty CatGettin' faded, catnip wastedSure to be a TikTok anthem scoring the hilarious genius of graceful kittens everywhere, the lighthearted ditty purrs with the majestic utopian vision of the lion king, as not only a green-new-deal antidote to the strife of 2020 but a bourbon-embossed crown of cheeky fun ready to welcome the impending resurrection of the "roaring 20s," 21st century edition."Punk Rock Kitty Cat is a fun, campy homage to our punk-rock musical influences. It's all about being your own unique self and realizing that you are purrfect just the way you are! It's about clawing your way through the noise of the world and coming out on the other side totally confident and powerful!" offers Theresa Jeane, The Nearly Deads inimitable vocalist.The quartet, which also features guitarists Steven Tobi and Javier Garza Jr., along with drummer Josh Perrone, rocketed to stardom with their break-out single, "Never Look Back," and its 10-million strong zombie-infused music video. The blistering energy of the song provided an apt soundtrack to the exhilarating catharsis of out-running the walking dead, both literally and figuratively.A beacon of light, the band's amalgam of powerful pop vocals and aggressive alternative rock music combined with their love of all things geek mixed in with messages of positivity and empowerment creates a truly unique style that's garnering attention from media and fans around the world.Over the past decade, The Nearly Deads have traversed the U.S. on countless occasions, including slots at Warped Tour, Summerfest, and PrideFest while also hitting the road with In This Moment, Butcher Babies, Halestorm, The All-American Rejects, Stitched Up Heart, It Lives, It Breathes, and Icon For Hire.To celebrate the release of the new single, the band have partnered with tastemaker PlayTooMuch for a special acoustic session on February 9th (on Twitch, Twitter and Facebook) with a command performance available on YouTube.Buoyed by the passionate support of ZombieNation, their global legion of fans, the group will soon embark on the follow-up to their critically-acclaimed debut album, Invisible Tonight, which the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dubbed, "A nifty mix of Paramore and Katy Perry."In conjunction with the 2/12 release of "Punk Rock Kitty Cat," the band will launch a Patreon with an album-specific fundraising campaign to follow.



