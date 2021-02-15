Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
15/02/2021

Belk Gives One Lucky Couple A Dream Proposal With Special Message From Chris Lane

Belk Gives One Lucky Couple A Dream Proposal With Special Message From Chris Lane
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Belk has partnered with Chris Lane, Platinum country music singer and songwriter, to help one lucky person pull off the proposal of a lifetime.
On Valentine's Day, Belk announced a contest inviting customers to share their love story and proposal dreams now through February 28. The retailer wants to hear your "Big, Big Plans," including how couples met and fell in love, what the perfect proposal looks like, and what challenges or obstacles the couple may be facing.
Belk invites customers to share their love story for a chance to win an all-inclusive proposal.

The winning love story, selected on or around March 1, will receive a suite of offerings from Belk with a value of up to $10,000 including an engagement ring from Belk's Fine Jewelry department, special outfit for the proposal, customized decorations and set-up for the surprise. The selected couple will receive a personalized pre-recorded video from Chris Lane himself congratulating them on their engagement and playing his chart-topping single, "Big, Big Plans." To view contest rules and guidelines and enter to win, visit events.belk.com/chrislane.

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations and families when they need it most.
For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.






