News
Tour Dates 15/02/2021

Sheppard Reveal Global Concert Dates & Times

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just 2 weeks away from the release of their highly anticipated album 'Kaleidoscope Eyes', Australian pop-powerhouse Sheppard have unveiled plans to broadcast their very special one-off live show in their hometown of Brisbane, to celebrate their third full length release!

Under strict Covid restrictions, a live audience of only a 1000 will share in this magical live experience. For fans around the world, from Tokyo to Los Angeles, London to Berlin and all of Australia who are unable to see the show live-and-in-person, Sheppard have unveiled details on where you can tune in and see the one-off performance in its entirety, from the comfort of your couch!

Thanks to the genius minds at Youtube, fans around the world will be able to tune in and see the new album in its entirety live at the following times:
Brisbane - 13.00 Saturday 27th Feb
New Zealand 16.00 Saturday 27th Feb
Philippines - Saturday 10.00 am Feb 27th
Tokyo - 12.00 Saturday Feb 27th.
Los Angeles - 19.00 Friday 26th Feb
New York- 22.00 Friday 26th Feb
London -03.00 Saturday 27th Feb
Europe Central Time - 04.00 Saturday 27th Feb
South America - 12 midnight Friday 26th Feb

"We didn't want anyone to miss out on the show, so we're going to be streaming the entire performance online for anyone in another state or country! As it is our only live show, we have built an amazing production" - George Sheppard

The release of 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' - which officially drops on Friday 26 February comes off the back of a rollercoaster of a year; one that included a global pandemic, a performance to millions at the AFL Grand Final and an entire year's worth of singles and music videos landing each month for fans.






