Impossible Knots Announces The Launch 'Rainbows EP' - The Band's Debut Release

www.tiktok.com/@theimpossibleknots?lang=en New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Impossible Knots today announce the release of the band's debut release - Rainbows EP. An eclectic mix of experimental Indie Rock tinged with Electronica, the EP is comprised of four tracks - 'Rainbows', 'Living Up Here With You', 'Motorways' and 'Stay or Go'.Evolving out of lockdown 2020, Impossible Knots are Matt Anthony, Tom Green and Andy Squires The band all spent their formative years, growing up in Portsmouth forming friendships at school and college.Fast forward a fair few years and the world is in lockdown…!With time to reflect and re-evaluate, the passion for creating was re-ignited, bringing them together. Now in different parts of the country, they utilised WhatsApp, Dropbox and Logic to share and bounce creative ideas.A strong production line of shared inspiration evolved and bound by a universal love of Radiohead, Impossible Knots (named after the Thom Yorke song) were born.Lead track Rainbows was written when the band found themselves experiencing the loss of important people in their lives. Singer, Matt Anthony said:"It's about the people who we thought were always going to be there, leaving our lives - and us feeling lost without them. In Roman mythology rainbows were viewed as a bridge between the heavens and earth and the song is a nod to that."To be kept up to date with Impossible Knots please follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.Evolving out of lockdown 2020, Impossible Knots are Matt Anthony, Tom Green and Andy Squires The band all spent their formative years, growing up in Portsmouth forming friendships at school and college.Fast forward a fair few years and the world is in lockdown…!With time to reflect and re-evaluate, the passion for creating was re-ignited, bringing them together. Now in different parts of the country, they utilised WhatsApp, Dropbox and Logic to share and bounce creative ideas.A strong production line of shared inspiration evolved and bound by a universal love of Radiohead, Impossible Knots (named after the Thom Yorke song) were born.www.facebook.com/impossibleknotsbandwww.instagram.com/theimpossibleknotstwitter.com/ImpossKnotswww.tiktok.com/@theimpossibleknots?lang=en



