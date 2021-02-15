Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/02/2021

Impossible Knots Announces The Launch 'Rainbows EP' - The Band's Debut Release

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Impossible Knots today announce the release of the band's debut release - Rainbows EP. An eclectic mix of experimental Indie Rock tinged with Electronica, the EP is comprised of four tracks - 'Rainbows', 'Living Up Here With You', 'Motorways' and 'Stay or Go'.

Evolving out of lockdown 2020, Impossible Knots are Matt Anthony, Tom Green and Andy Squires The band all spent their formative years, growing up in Portsmouth forming friendships at school and college.
Fast forward a fair few years and the world is in lockdown…!

With time to reflect and re-evaluate, the passion for creating was re-ignited, bringing them together. Now in different parts of the country, they utilised WhatsApp, Dropbox and Logic to share and bounce creative ideas.

A strong production line of shared inspiration evolved and bound by a universal love of Radiohead, Impossible Knots (named after the Thom Yorke song) were born.

Lead track Rainbows was written when the band found themselves experiencing the loss of important people in their lives. Singer, Matt Anthony said:
"It's about the people who we thought were always going to be there, leaving our lives - and us feeling lost without them. In Roman mythology rainbows were viewed as a bridge between the heavens and earth and the song is a nod to that."
To be kept up to date with Impossible Knots please follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Evolving out of lockdown 2020, Impossible Knots are Matt Anthony, Tom Green and Andy Squires The band all spent their formative years, growing up in Portsmouth forming friendships at school and college.
Fast forward a fair few years and the world is in lockdown…!
With time to reflect and re-evaluate, the passion for creating was re-ignited, bringing them together. Now in different parts of the country, they utilised WhatsApp, Dropbox and Logic to share and bounce creative ideas.
A strong production line of shared inspiration evolved and bound by a universal love of Radiohead, Impossible Knots (named after the Thom Yorke song) were born.
www.facebook.com/impossibleknotsband
www.instagram.com/theimpossibleknots
twitter.com/ImpossKnots
www.tiktok.com/@theimpossibleknots?lang=en






Most read news of the week
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
"Tina," An Intimate Portrait Of The Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Debuts March 27


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0220029 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017118453979492 secs