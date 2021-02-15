Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/02/2021

Tia Kofi To Release Debut Single 'Outside In' This Friday

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) She's one of the major breakout stars of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and this Friday Tia Kofi releases her debut single 'Outside In' via Intention Records.
'Outside In' is a glorious electro pop song, written by pop supremos Little Boots, Tom Aspaul and Gil Lewis, and produced by Gil, who recently produced Tom's critically acclaimed album 'Black Country Disco'.

Working with such major pop forces on her debut shows the level of ambition for Tia's music and is just a taste of what is to come in 2021.

Tia says: "I'm so excited to finally unveil the music I have been working on. It's been a lifelong ambition of mine to release my own music, and this song is just the beginning. I'm a huge fan of both Little Boots and Tom Aspaul, so to be launching my music career with a track they've written is extra special."

Tia is talented singer, songwriter and producer who recently found a new audience of adoring fans by appearing on the BBC's RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

A firm fan favourite from the start and a huge hit on social media, Tia has won universal praise for hilarious confessionals, her intelligent tribute to Alan Turing and her stunning vocals during musicals week.






