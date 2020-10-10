Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 15/02/2021

Summer Lyan's "Out Of Darkness" Climbs The Independent Global Airplay Chart For 10 Consecutive Weeks!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In less than two months post-release, the smash hit, debut single "OUT OF DARKNESS", written, sung and produced by Haitian Sensation Emmanuel Francois, also known as "Summer Lyan" began its 10-week climb on the charts. The uptempo, positive, Pop tune then climbed to the #66 spot in the second week and rose to the #64 spot on week three.

Summer Lyan is currently in the Depth Sound Studio cooking up a breathtaking, electrifying, show-stopping, 6 track EP titled "RISE ABOVE".
"OUT OF DARKNESS", was released on 10.10.2020. The ingenious, feel-good song is intricately laced with memorable lyrics that are awe-inspiring and uplifting to all who hear it.

Summer Lyan is an Independent Artist managed by Mel Melody Music International. They've linked up with Musgrove Music Distribution Label which has proven to be a great collaboration from inception.

The single is available on all Digital Platforms including; Spotify, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon Music, Soundcloud, Pandora, Deezer, Shazam, etc.
Follow Summer_Lyan on all Social Platforms; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.






Most read news of the week
Butta B-Rocka Shows Her Parallel World In Music Clip "Strange Luv" Ft. Homer MC
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Kailey Nicole Is A Dating Show Star In Music Clip "Aim A Little Higher" On American Songwriter
The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground Smashes Global Rock Charts
Jacob Banks Premieres Powerful New Single & Video "Parade"
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
Samm Henshaw Releases New Visuals For "All Good"


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0181670 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016448497772217 secs