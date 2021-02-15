Angelena Bonet Wins Global Shorts Award For Her Song "Tragic Fairytale"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award winning Australian singer-songwriter and documentary filmmaker, Angelena Bonet, has won the 'Best Music Video' Global Shorts Award for her track "Tragic Fairytale" that features in her multi-award winning documentary " Change The World " and trilogy feature film series.Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Then on May 26, 2012, she was a victim of a violent attack and was kidnapped and gang-raped but miraculously survived the attempted murder in Melbourne, Australia. Suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a consequence of the heinous crime, orchestrated by someone that she knew and trusted, she is now ready to share her story. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.Now ready to share her story Angelena recently released " Change The World " on YouTube to make it available to everyone for free. She realises that many women and girls who could benefit from her voice and be inspired by her journey may be at a financial disadvantage and wanted to help them and not expect anything in return. Domestic violence has risen exponentially since the Covid-19 global pandemic began and many victims are in lockdown with their abusers. Angelena hopes to reach those women and give them hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel and assure them they are not alone. 