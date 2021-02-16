Toronto's Marcus Haran Brings Trap-soul And Hip Hop To The "Otherside" In New Single



"This is a tragic love ballad," he offers of "Otherside." "It's me telling the story of a fatal attraction between two people in love, but also the relationship between someone and the addiction that loves them.

"Making the music video for this was an emotional experience for everyone involved," Haran shares. "Especially the actors portraying the two main characters: some reactions weren't always an act…"

https://open.spotify.com/track/1ytP8Q7Ol1dSO838SvM224



Featured on CP24, Breakfast Television, and more, and in addition to Marcus Haran: A True Story. a Soundscape to in-Difference., singles released throughout 2019 - 2021 included "Hot Boy from Sri Lanka," "Alejandro," "Nike," "Ski-Doo," "K-Ci & JoJo," and "Whole Ting." Between them all, Haran deftly dips between styles with inherent ease, ultimately landing in a sound all his own.



"There's the art and grit of Paris, and there's the hip hop representing the street and cultural tones of my Sri Lankan Tamil heritage," he explains. "There were tracks that were a 'departure' from my last album, a more fun, witty and clever side of me; I've let go of all my worries and neglects and created music in more of a dark, comical side that showed more of my sins, thoughts and upbringing.

"The new sound is Toronto. It is Canada. It is the world where everyone is welcomed.

