News
RnB 16/02/2021

Justis Bratt Drops New Feel-Good Record 'Run It Up'

Justis Bratt Drops New Feel-Good Record 'Run It Up'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Virginia rapper Justis Bratt creates an unforgettable musical experience with new track 'Run it up,' which tells a story about emotional freedom, fun, and adventure.

Since performing since the age of seven, Justis Bratt lets music be her voice. She continues to make music to help listeners raise their self-esteem and connect with their alter egos. The track is the perfect hype girl anthem.

The track cruises on a thumping baseline, thundering trumpets fused with horns. Justis Bratt smoothly raps over the female rap type beat. The song is one to blast in summer at parties and more!
Click here to listen to the track: https://open.spotify.com/track/3sDvcO2oZwPG1ZXXmOi99L






