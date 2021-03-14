Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 16/02/2021

Grammy Awards Rescheduled For March 14, 2021

Grammy Awards Rescheduled For March 14, 2021
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In January, Top40-Charts reported that the Grammy Awards had been postponed to an unspecified date in March. Today, we can confirm the ceremony will take place on March 14th!

The following is a joint statement from Harvey Mason Jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; JACK SUSSMAN, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming, CBS; and BEN WINSTON, GRAMMY Awards Executive Producer, Fulwell 73 Productions.

"After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year's nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times."
This year's nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album include Amelie, American Utopia, Jagged Little Pill, Little Shop of Horrors, The Prince of Egypt, and Soft Power.






Most read news of the week
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Patsy Cline's Timeless, Aching Love Song "Crazy" Receives First-Ever Official Video Ahead Of Valentine's Day
The Weeknd's After Hours World Tour Is Well On Its Way To Selling Over 1 Million Tickets
Mia Grace Announces New Single "Wait", The "Stuck" Music Video And More!
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Video For 'God Bless The Mechanic'
Pokemon Unveils Virtual Music Concert With Post Malone To Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Justin Bieber To Perform "Journals" Album In First-Of-Its-Kind Event With TikTok


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3089631 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013778209686279 secs