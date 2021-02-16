Nathaniel Rateliff Debuts On Saturday Night Live





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Saturday, Nathaniel Rateliff made his debut as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" with Regina King hosting. Rateliff performed his latest single "Redemption," backed by singers from the Resistance Revival Chorus; Rolling Stone called the performance "powerful," while Billboard proclaimed it was "rousing." " Redemption " was written for and featured in the newly released Apple Original film, Palmer. In addition, Rateliff was joined by his band The Night Sweats to perform their song "A Little Honey," appearing on their critically lauded 2018 album Tearing at the Seams.The "SNL" performance culminates a monumental year for Rateliff who in 2020 released his solo album, And It's Still Alright (Stax Records), to widespread acclaim; the record peaked at #3 on iTunes' Top Albums chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart, landed at #2 on their Current Rock chart and resided at #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The lead single and title track was #1 for eight consecutive weeks at Triple A Radio, #1 for nine consecutive weeks on the Americana Singles chart and #1 for three weeks at Non-Commercial radio, while NPR's "World Cafe" ranked the track #1 on their list of Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020. Additionally, the single " Time Stands " peaked at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and appeared within the Top 5 at Triple A Radio. Rateliff also performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nights Sweats' Platinum-certified debut album was released in 2015, followed by the acclaimed Tearing at the Seams. The band have toured extensively worldwide headlining shows at iconic venues both stateside and abroad, including six sold out Red Rocks Amphitheatre dates, as well as appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Coachella, Newport Folk Festival and more.



