Listen To Keyshia Cole's New Song "I Don't Wanna Be In Love"

It's a promising preview of what's to come in the next chapter of Cole's resilient presence in the music industry. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over the course of a decade, Keyshia Cole sold more than five million albums in the US alone. With high-profile reality shows bolstering her profile during much of that time, Cole's notable brand of R&B reached a wide span of listeners via a combination of sophistication, street credibility, and full-bodied vocal delivery.Her newest single, "I Don't Wanna Be in Love," is her first solo outing in four years. Longtime fans will be pleased to hear Cole's crisp and vibrant tones relaying the kind of frank and true-to-life lyrics which played a key role in solidifying her artistry despite skepticism over her non-musical endeavors.The production is effectively simple, allowing her to convey the seriousness of a faltering romance with longing and conviction sans unnecessary frills.It's a promising preview of what's to come in the next chapter of Cole's resilient presence in the music industry.



