Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 16/02/2021

Fire Follows Latest Single "Glass Grenade"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FIRE FOLLOWS brings their brand of melodic hard-rock mixed with nu-metal into their latest single/video "Glass Grenade". Fire Follows hits all corners with their sound, as each band member brings their precise nuances to create a smashingly aligned fit - a defined blend that portrays the rocking course with the driving melodies worked into the fresh nu-metal. Fire Follows latest "Glass Grenade" meets and exceeds all the requirements true rock/nu-metal fans demand.

'"Glass Grenade" is a unique blend of hard-rock and nu-metal, incorporating scream/hip hop elements, along with a hooky/anthemic melody. The latter 1/2 of the chorus states "I let you Down - So many ways - Your heart feels like - A Glass Grenade". The metaphor portrays an individual who has created tremendous suffering and strife inside of an intimate relationship, and the vulnerability the other party is often forced to endure. The "Glass Grenade" represents a fragile heart that is on the verge of breaking, and the catastrophic damage that can be done if it does.... an insightful message wrapped in a powerful instrumental makes this one of the strongest tracks Fire Follows has ever released."' - Chris Watt Fire Follows
https://aces-cargo.com






Most read news of the week
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Patsy Cline's Timeless, Aching Love Song "Crazy" Receives First-Ever Official Video Ahead Of Valentine's Day
The Weeknd's After Hours World Tour Is Well On Its Way To Selling Over 1 Million Tickets
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Video For 'God Bless The Mechanic'
Noga Erez Shares "End Of The Road (Kids Against The Machine Vol. 4)" Alternative Version
Karol G Presents An Explosive Collaboration For Her New Single "Location" With Anuel AA & J Balvin
The Allman Brothers Band To Release Live Album 'Down In Texas '71'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0194509 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017857551574707 secs