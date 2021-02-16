Fire Follows Latest Single "Glass Grenade"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FIRE FOLLOWS brings their brand of melodic hard-rock mixed with nu-metal into their latest single/video "Glass Grenade". Fire Follows hits all corners with their sound, as each band member brings their precise nuances to create a smashingly aligned fit - a defined blend that portrays the rocking course with the driving melodies worked into the fresh nu-metal. Fire Follows latest "Glass Grenade" meets and exceeds all the requirements true rock/nu-metal fans demand.



'"Glass Grenade" is a unique blend of hard-rock and nu-metal, incorporating scream/hip hop elements, along with a hooky/anthemic melody. The latter 1/2 of the chorus states "I let you Down - So many ways - Your heart feels like - A Glass Grenade". The metaphor portrays an individual who has created tremendous suffering and strife inside of an intimate relationship, and the vulnerability the other party is often forced to endure. The "Glass Grenade" represents a fragile heart that is on the verge of breaking, and the catastrophic damage that can be done if it does.... an insightful message wrapped in a powerful instrumental makes this one of the strongest tracks Fire Follows has ever released."' - Chris Watt Fire Follows

