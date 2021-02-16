Queer Indie-Rock Artist America Jayne Details Her Identity Journey In New Single "My Boyfriend's Roommate's Girlfriend"





Without a concrete understanding of our internal motivations, human beings can naturally feel uneasy and confused. Since a young age,















She packed her bags and moved into her first New York City apartment in January of 2018 with her two favorite things, Doc Martens and whiskey. She got hired as a server at the famous music venue, Rockwood

https://www.facebook.com/americajayne/

https://www.instagram.com/america.jayne

https://www.youtube.com/user/AmericaJayne

https://linktr.ee/americajayne New York, NY (Top40 Charts) No two life stories are ever the same, especially for members of the LGBTQA+ community. Coming to terms with one's own sexual identity can be messy, clean and everything in between, but always becomes a deeply important and emotional part of each person and this story is no different. New York indie-rock artist America Jayne's (Erica) newest single "My Boyfriend's Roommate's Girlfriend", out everywhere today, is the first of America Jayne's catalog to directly address her journey of accepting her own identity as a pansexual cis woman.Without a concrete understanding of our internal motivations, human beings can naturally feel uneasy and confused. Since a young age, America Jayne struggled with the fluidity of her attraction to all genders, questioning every small and large choice she made, unwilling to face something that had the potential to change her life. While trapped in a box only allowing herself to date men, she still found herself developing innocent crushes on all genders, until she could no longer hide it away. America Jayne elaborates further, "'My Boyfriend's Roommate's Girlfriend' is a song for the queer community. I want to normalize the scary, confusing, and sometimes infuriating journey of discovering your sexuality. It's OK to be confused. It's OK to question yourself. But most importantly, it's OK to be yourself. However unique that may be. Your sexual journey is entirely your own." America Jayne is a Brooklyn based alternative-indie musician. She can be seen playing with her full band at venues such as Rockwood Music Hall, Pianos, The Bitter End, The Well, and 11th Street Bar. America Jayne recorded four new singles with producer Ronnie DiSimone to be released in 2021. These songs show her growth as an artist as she narrows in on an indie-rock sound you can expect from her future work. America Jayne (Erica) was raised in a small town in Connecticut, with more cows per square mile than people. To say there was little to do was an understatement. So, at age ten she started taking guitar lessons. Crawling to get out of the little town she had known her whole life, Erica decided she would take a big leap.She packed her bags and moved into her first New York City apartment in January of 2018 with her two favorite things, Doc Martens and whiskey. She got hired as a server at the famous music venue, Rockwood Music Hall, in the Lower East Side. This is where everything changed, because it turns out, her new coworkers were a mix of musicians, actors, and creatives who wanted to have their voices heard as much as she did. Through the venue and nightly drinks at an after-hours bar next door, she garnered a group of friends who wanted to help her make music, thus, America Jayne was born.https://www.facebook.com/americajayne/https://www.instagram.com/america.jaynehttps://www.youtube.com/user/AmericaJaynehttps://linktr.ee/americajayne



