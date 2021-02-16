



You can purchase the album here: https://reptilemusic.bandcamp.com/album/seasurfer-zombies-double-album New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The second single excerpt from Seasurfer's new album, "Zombies", draws a murky painting of all the horror and abysses of these days, while the music is full of driving basses, noisy guitars, atmospheric synths and the ethereal vocals of songstress Apolonia.On the song, Seasurfer mastermind Dirk Knight explains: "'Zombies' is the title track of our third album, which recording and mixing was mostly completed during the Covid-19 lockdown in spring 2020. So the pandemic situation surely had an impact as we felt remotely controlled by a virus that suddenly rules our lives - somehow controlled like zombies. Musically, the song contains everything that defines our album. Morbid, spherical vocals, space guitars, electronic beats and a driving bass. We made the video ourselves once more, a drive home and horror in my head altogether."Seasurfer is the Hamburg-based band around songwriter & fuzz-reverb-lover Dirk Knight, forgoing the way of the conventional band by working together with a collective of singers & musicians to assist in building his idea of sound.Back in the Nineties Dirk was in the so-called " Heavenly Voices " scene with his former band Dark Orange on the German cult-label HYPERIUM, collaborating with the likes of Robin Guthrie from Cocteau Twins.As Seasurfer, Dirk collaborated also with members of Trespassers William, Whimsical, Jaguwar, Last Leaf Down, and for this new album he joins forces with singers Apolonia and Elena Alice Fossi (Kirlian Camera).You can purchase the album here: https://reptilemusic.bandcamp.com/album/seasurfer-zombies-double-album



