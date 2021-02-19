Campfire Social - It's Not Goodbye (To Those We Left Behind)





Artwork by Mike Payne New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed 2016 in North Wales/Chester UK Indie-pop collective; Campfire Social craft a dynamically rich sound bursting with bright harmonies carefully layered over hypnotic melodies. Their honest approach echoes a love of 90's/early 00's 'heart-on-sleeve' emo culture. At times sobering, a hopeful message prevails; we're better together.The personal therapeutic act of turning actual feelings into song and the need to express said feelings is really what drives the band. Pushing the boundaries of genre, creating music to best emphasise the themes & lyrical content of the songs; finding ways to convey difficult emotions (usually those kept hidden from themselves) in a way that everyone can relate to.The band have often been compared to Death Can For Cutie, Frightened Rabbit and The Weakerthans but their biggest inspirations are mewithoutYou,The Beach Boys and The Get up Kids.Release date: 19/02/2021Mai 68 RecordsThe lead single from upcoming, 6 track, EP 'Everything Changed' is 'It's Not Goodbye (To Those We Left Behind)' which holds the kind ofsentimental/hopeful message that fans of the band have come to expect from their previous releases whilst ushering in a new era for the band musically.The track is laden with vocal harmonies and guitar melodies that beckon for the Summer from the icy depths of a Winter in isolation, with lyrics that long for better times gone by. This track belongs in a coming of age Indie movie.Members: Thomas Hyndman - Guitar/Vocals Christopher Hembrough-Done - Guitar/VocalsCarrie Hyndman - Keys/VocalsRhys Mather - BassBen Matthews - Drums CaptivatingRecorded, mixed and mastered by Russ Hayes at Orange Sound Studios, PenmaenmawrWritten and performed by Campfire SocialFlugelhorn and Trumpet by Gwyn OwenArtwork by Mike Payne



