Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/02/2021

Campfire Social - It's Not Goodbye (To Those We Left Behind)

Campfire Social - It's Not Goodbye (To Those We Left Behind)
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed 2016 in North Wales/Chester UK Indie-pop collective; Campfire Social craft a dynamically rich sound bursting with bright harmonies carefully layered over hypnotic melodies. Their honest approach echoes a love of 90's/early 00's 'heart-on-sleeve' emo culture. At times sobering, a hopeful message prevails; we're better together.

The personal therapeutic act of turning actual feelings into song and the need to express said feelings is really what drives the band. Pushing the boundaries of genre, creating music to best emphasise the themes & lyrical content of the songs; finding ways to convey difficult emotions (usually those kept hidden from themselves) in a way that everyone can relate to.

The band have often been compared to Death Can For Cutie, Frightened Rabbit and The Weakerthans but their biggest inspirations are mewithoutYou,
The Beach Boys and The Get up Kids.

Release date: 19/02/2021
Mai 68 Records

The lead single from upcoming, 6 track, EP 'Everything Changed' is 'It's Not Goodbye (To Those We Left Behind)' which holds the kind of
sentimental/hopeful message that fans of the band have come to expect from their previous releases whilst ushering in a new era for the band musically.
The track is laden with vocal harmonies and guitar melodies that beckon for the Summer from the icy depths of a Winter in isolation, with lyrics that long for better times gone by. This track belongs in a coming of age Indie movie.

Members: Thomas Hyndman - Guitar/Vocals
Christopher Hembrough-Done - Guitar/Vocals
Carrie Hyndman - Keys/Vocals
Rhys Mather - Bass
Ben Matthews - Drums Captivating

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Russ Hayes at Orange Sound Studios, Penmaenmawr
Written and performed by Campfire Social
Flugelhorn and Trumpet by Gwyn Owen
Artwork by Mike Payne






Most read news of the week
Ariana Grande Releases "34+35 Remix" Official Music Video Featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa Releases 'We're Good' Single And Music Video
Patsy Cline's Timeless, Aching Love Song "Crazy" Receives First-Ever Official Video Ahead Of Valentine's Day
The Weeknd's After Hours World Tour Is Well On Its Way To Selling Over 1 Million Tickets
Renee Elise Goldsberry & Brandi Carlile Cover 'I Put A Spell On You' For The Social Dilemma
Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Video For 'God Bless The Mechanic'
Noga Erez Shares "End Of The Road (Kids Against The Machine Vol. 4)" Alternative Version
Karol G Presents An Explosive Collaboration For Her New Single "Location" With Anuel AA & J Balvin
The Allman Brothers Band To Release Live Album 'Down In Texas '71'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1893001 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013813972473145 secs